Patrick Mahomes’ Fiancée, Brittany Matthews, Shows Off Adorable Baby Bump In Skintight Dress

Brittany Matthews showed off her adorable baby bump while supporting her fiancé, starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes, in his game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. The fitness guru shared a series of photos with her 734,000 Instagram followers, saying that her unborn child “can’t wait” for game days at Arrowhead Stadium.

The influencer showed off her figure in a black, formfitting dress courtesy of Balance Athletica. She has sported several garments from the athletic apparel company in her previous posts. The dress hugged the curves of her pert booty and small baby bump. She matched the ensemble with a light-washed jean jacket. Brittany rolled the sleeves of the jacket a couple of times, exposing the gold bracelets she had on her wrist. She tied the outfit together with a pair of white socks that rose just below her toned calves and red-and-white Louis Vuitton sneakers.

Brittany braided all of her long, sandy blond hair in two large sections on both sides of her head. She also left a few strands loose on the sides of her scalp to frame her face.

She posed to display her side profile, allowing fans to get a better glimpse of her tummy. Brittany’s left leg was perfectly straight as her right was bent at an angle. Only her toes on her right foot were placed on the ground, allowing her to shift her weight to flaunt her curvy backside. She placed her left hand on her lower back, slightly opening up her chest to face the camera. With her other hand, she gently cupped her stomach.

Brittany smiled brightly for her photographer as her braids rested on both sides of her chest.

The backdrop of the picture was a striped red wall with a large Chiefs logo on it.

Several supporters oozed with love and excitement about her pregnancy. In addition to her fans, the post also drew attention from several public figures, including Patrick’s younger brother, Jackson Mahomes.

“Best pic of the year so far!” Jackson commented.

“You’ve got that beautiful mama to be glow. Love seeing you happy!” one fan admired, adding a heart emoji to the comment.

“Adorable! You look SO happy,” another person noticed.

People have been able to follow Brittany’s entire pregnancy journey so far, as she is very open about it on social media. The couple announced in early October that they are expecting a baby girl, according to KMBC. Brittany shared a video montage on her Instagram that showed the couple’s dogs, Steel and Silver, helping with the gender reveal.