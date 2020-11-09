Pamela Anderson Goes Braless Under Open Shirt In Post That Features Sex Symbol Brigitte Bardot

Pamela Anderson kicked off the week with a stunning snapshot that saw her going braless under an open shirt. She sported a newsboy cap and posed with a cigarette between her lips while striking a sexy pose. The blond beauty shared the picture beside a photo of actress Brigitte Bardot in a similar pose.

Pamela’s collage included a color image of the Baywatch star wearing the blue-and-white shirt over one shoulder, exposing plenty of her voluptuous chest. She held one of her arms over her chest to strategically cover her nipples.

The celebrity wore her blond locks pulled back with a few tendrils framing her face. Her long bangs peeked from underneath the brim of the cap, skimming her eyebrows. She looked away from the lens and faced the source of the light, which illuminated her smooth skin.

Pamela sported a pale pink polish on her fingernails.

While the cigarette hanging from her lips not lit, it still gave the snap an edgy vibe.

The left side of the collage a featured a black-and-white photo of Brigitte. She wore a t-shirt under an open jacket, and a hat similar to the one in Pamela’s picture. Her tresses were also pulled back with a few pieces framing her face. Her bangs also fell over her eyebrows into her eyes. She held a lit cigarette between her teeth as she looked off to one side wearing a smile.

In lengthy caption, Pamela wrote that the while the two photos were similar, she was not aware of Brigitte’s snapshot when she posed for the camera. She explained that she only later discovered the picture she bonded with the veteran actresses over the issue of animal rights. She also added that she would like to someday meet the 60s sex symbol.

Pamela has her Instagram account set to where most of her fans cannot comment on her post — unless she follows them. While the replies were limited, the post received a couple of approving emoji: a red heart and a heart-eye smiley face.

More than 10,000 of her admirers hit the “like” button within an hour of her sharing it.

Last month, she uploaded flirty snap that saw her licking her fingers seductively while she ate cotton candy. She wore a fuzzy sweater that was cropped at her waist. The front of the number was held together with one button that looked like it was about to pop. The remaining top button was undone, giving her the opportunity to flaunt her cleavage.