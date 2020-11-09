Nazanin Mandi Gets On Her Knees In Lace Lingerie Nightdress, Model Opens Up About Her Chronic Migraines

Nazanin Mandi attends the Pre-Grammy Gala
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The model is no stranger to keeping her followers up to date with content and made sure her most recent post didn’t go unnoticed.

Mandi, who is married to R&B singer Miguel, stunned in a silk lingerie nightdress with lace detailing across the top and bottom. The loose-fitted number featured thin straps and displayed her decolletage. The short garment fell above her upper thigh and showed off Mandi’s legs. She accessorized herself with small dangling earrings and a ring. Mandi kept her nails short for the occasion and decorated them with a coat of polish. She styled her signature curly shoulder-length hair down and looked glamorous.

The 34-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Mandi posed on her knees on a fluffy carpet. She placed both her hands on her upper thigh area with her legs parted. Mandi gazed directly at the camera lens with a subtle pout.

In the next slide, she leaned forward and flashed a huge smile, which showed off her pearly whites.

In the third frame, Mandi puckered up her lips toward the camera and sported a pouty expression. She placed both her hands on her chest and left her strap to hang off her left shoulder.

Mood: I haven’t had a Migraine in 5 days which is a personal record since I have one almost everyday???? For over 3 years I have lived with Chronic Migraines due to a back injury that never fully healed properly AND on top of that my back/shoulders is where my stress resonates which doesn’t help the situation at all. I have tried MANY things to help cure this pain … all of which were just bandaids over unhealed wounds. On Wednesday I had enough .. I almost blacked out from the pain & decided to try one more thing before a surgical option which was Acupuncture (IDK why I waited so long to do this????????‍♀️). Well long story short it’s working so far! … I’m going to get into the details in a separate post because we did do more than just that and I’d love to share my full experience BUT I want to wait a few weeks to see how this pans out. In the meantime if you’re in the LA area … suffer from chronic Migraines & need relief ASAP DM me and I’ll send you the info. Honestly I forgot what it felt like to feel like a normal healthy human being … I was so used to pain that this feels unreal. I haven’t been able to fully relish in the special moments in my life lately because the pain has always been more prevalent than the joy … if this is you I’m sending so much love, positivity & understanding your way???? I’ll keep you posted xx

In the tags, Mandi credited her makeup artist Nadia Moham.

For her caption, the influencer opened up about living with Chronic Migraines for three years due to a back injury. She expressed that she hasn’t had a migraine in the past five days and forgot what it felt like to “feel like a normal healthy human being.”

In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 81,600 likes and over 900 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“Thank you for being so real! I love that you’re sharing your personal experience. I hope you’re feeling better. Sending you love!” one user wrote.

“Just so gorgeous. Timeless. Such a beauty!” another person shared.

“Gorgeous! So glad to hear ur feeling better,” remarked a third fan.

“Your such an inspiration!!” a fourth admirer commented.

