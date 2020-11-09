Nazanin Mandi Gets On Her Knees In Lace Lingerie Nightdress, Model Opens Up About Her Chronic Migraines

Nazanin Mandi took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The model is no stranger to keeping her followers up to date with content and made sure her most recent post didn’t go unnoticed.

Mandi, who is married to R&B singer Miguel, stunned in a silk lingerie nightdress with lace detailing across the top and bottom. The loose-fitted number featured thin straps and displayed her decolletage. The short garment fell above her upper thigh and showed off Mandi’s legs. She accessorized herself with small dangling earrings and a ring. Mandi kept her nails short for the occasion and decorated them with a coat of polish. She styled her signature curly shoulder-length hair down and looked glamorous.

The 34-year-old treated her followers to four images within one upload.

In the first shot, Mandi posed on her knees on a fluffy carpet. She placed both her hands on her upper thigh area with her legs parted. Mandi gazed directly at the camera lens with a subtle pout.

In the next slide, she leaned forward and flashed a huge smile, which showed off her pearly whites.

In the third frame, Mandi puckered up her lips toward the camera and sported a pouty expression. She placed both her hands on her chest and left her strap to hang off her left shoulder.

In the tags, Mandi credited her makeup artist Nadia Moham.

For her caption, the influencer opened up about living with Chronic Migraines for three years due to a back injury. She expressed that she hasn’t had a migraine in the past five days and forgot what it felt like to “feel like a normal healthy human being.”

In the span of 20 hours, her post racked up more than 81,600 likes and over 900 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.6 million followers.

“Thank you for being so real! I love that you’re sharing your personal experience. I hope you’re feeling better. Sending you love!” one user wrote.

“Just so gorgeous. Timeless. Such a beauty!” another person shared.

“Gorgeous! So glad to hear ur feeling better,” remarked a third fan.

“Your such an inspiration!!” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Mandi. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a sheer beige top with long sleeves that showcased her black bikini top underneath. Mandi tucked the attire into her high-waisted black leather pants that had small slits at the bottom of each leg and completed her look with leopard-print heels.