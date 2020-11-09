‘DWTS’ Johnny Weir & Pro Partner Britt Stewart Pay Respect To Amy Winehouse With A Quickstep To ‘Valerie’

Dancing with the Stars Johnny Weir and pro partner Britt Stewart will pay respect to the late singer and songwriter Amy Winehouse via a Quickstep to her hit song “Valerie.” In a new Instagram post, the former Olympian was seen as he honored his favorite performer for the series’ theme evening titled “Icons Night.”

Johnny and Britt were pictured in a new snap as they stood alongside one another. They were in front of a white wall.

The twosome had large, red roses fastened in their tresses as an homage to the performer who always wore a floral piece in her long, dark tresses. This accent was ever-present along with Amy’s other two fashion choices – dark, cat-eye makeup and a massive beehive hairdo.

Johnny wore an all-black ensemble for the snap. His curly, shoulder-length hair was fastened into a tight bun atop his head. On Johnny’s neck, he wore a chain that had a multitude of charms suspended from it. He had his left arm wrapped around his partner’s shoulder and on his wrist was a gold watch.

Britt’s hair was worn loose and fell down atop her shoulders. She leaned into Johnny in the snap. She had on a light-colored tank top and above it, a thin, gray fitted shirt that had an uneven bottom hemline. It featured long sleeves that were pushed up to her elbows. Britt had a series of bracelets on her left wrist and a ring on the third finger of her left hand.

Following their Quickstep, the couple will perform an equally energetic dance, the Jive.

They will compete against AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke in a dance-off challenge to the song “Cup of Life” by Ricky Martin. The winners of the dance-off will be selected by the judges, and the winning couple from each dance-off will receive two bonus points added to their judges’ totals for the night. Yet another elimination this evening will result in a couple ending their ballroom journey.

Fans took to the comments section of the post to reveal their high expectations for a memorable performance from both Johnny and Britt on the ballroom floor.

“I love their friendship, I am excited for this,” wrote one fan.

“And you know what can be iconic? Using the Glee cover of Valerie that would not only honor Amy but actress Naya Rivera too,” remarked a second fan, who recalled Naya’s memorable cover during a 2010 episode of the Fox television series titled “Special Education.”

“Can’t wait, we will all be rooting for you Johnny,” exclaimed a third Instagram user.

“This makes me so happy. You will be fire tomorrow! Rooting for you!” claimed a fourth fan, who added a red heart and several fire emoji to the post.