Abby Dowse Smolders In Racy Dominatrix Outfit With Thong Bottoms: ‘Sometimes I’m Bossy’

Instagram model Abby Dowse took to the popular social media platform on Monday, November 9, to get her 2.5 million followers’ pulses racing in a sexy black dominatrix outfit with thong bottoms.

The get-up consisted of a black bra and thong panties with a garter belt and stockings. The top featured thick straps over the shoulders and around the model’s rib cage while leaving a glimpse of toned tummy exposed. The bottoms rose low on her hips and included a slim triangle of fabric at the base of her back, putting her peachy booty on full display. Her full cheeks drew the eye as the straps of the garter belt clung to her curves and attached to the stockings that rose to the tops of her thighs. The sheer pantyhose was ringed at the top in a black transparent material with two darker ribbons.

Abby completed the look with her long, blond curls worn loose and flowing down her back. Her side bangs were swept back while a top layer of curls bounced in layers down the length of her hair. She could also be seen sporting a ring on one finger.

The smoldering snap took place in an interior space where Abby posed against a white wall while strategically blocking the light from a nearby window. A door to an adjoining space could be seen in the far corner of the frame. The blond bombshell stunned as she posed with her back to the camera and one hip popped slightly to the side. She bent one knee to perch on her toes while resting a hand on her thigh. The position emphasized the curves of her lower body. Abby looked over one shoulder directly toward the photographer with her eyes partially shut against the glare of the light and her lips parted. She raised one shoulder in a coy gesture while a glimpse of side boob could be seen peeking out from around her arm.

In the caption of the post, Abby penned a cheeky message in which she revealed that she is sometimes bossy. She added an upside-down smiley and a heart emoji for emphasis. The snap earned nearly 20,000 likes and a few hundred comments just within the first two hours of going live. Her fans couldn’t get enough of the sexy look.

“Can always count on you to start the week on an incredible note [heart-eyed emoji] Don’t know if I could cope without it,” one adoring follower commented.