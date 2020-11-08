‘Bachelor’ Star Hannah Ann Sluss Radiates Beauty In Skimpy Blue Bikini

Hannah Ann Sluss showed off her incredible body as she flaunted her ample assets in front of a the camera for a brand new Instagram video over the weekend.

In the sexy clip, Hannah — who is best known for being Peter Weber’s runner-up on The Bachelor — looked smoking hot as she radiated beauty in a skimpy blue bikini. The teeny top fastened behind her back and around her neck while showcasing her toned arms and shoulders. The low-cut neckline also highlighted her abundant cleavage.

The matching thong bikini bottoms tied over her curvy hips and fit snugly on her slim waist while emphasizing her long, lean legs and pert posterior in the process. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also in plain view.

Hannah added a bit of sparkle to the look with some gold chains around her neck, one of which dipped down to wrap around her midsection. She also wore a matching bracelet on her wrist and a ring on her finger.

In the video, Hannah stood on a dock that overlooked gorgeous scenery. She spun around in circles to show off her full figure as she peeled off a blue cover up to flaunt her physique further. She smiled for the camera and tousled her hair while wearing a sultry expression on her face. In the background, a bright blue sky and some green foliage could be seen.

Her long, dark hair was parted to the side and styled in loose strands that hung down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Hannah’s over 1.3 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post. The video was liked more than 67,000 times in less than 24 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also filled the comments section with over 630 messages.

“This is how Britney Spears dances around on her insta lol,” one follower joked.

“She is beauty. She is grace,” remarked another.

“I love you! You make the world spin faster every single day!! You are such a positive influence on this world! You make me so happy!” a third user wrote.

“As beautiful in the inside as you are on the outside,” a fourth comment read.

The model’s fans have grown accustomed to seeing her sport sexy ensembles in her online snaps. She’s often seen filling her timeline with pictures of herself wearing teeny tops, sexy bathing suits, tight workout gear, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Hannah recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a scanty black sports bra and some skintight leggings. To date, that post has reeled in more than 79,000 likes and over 440 comments.