Caroline Einhoff Rocks A Barely-There Bikini On Instagram

German model Caroline Einhoff is no stranger to flaunting her enviable physique on social media. Taking to her Instagram page on Saturday, November 7, she uploaded a sultry snapshot which sent temperatures soaring.

In the pic, Caroline rocked a minuscule, light-blue tie-dye bikini which left little to the imagination. It consisted of a tiny top which boasted thin shoulder straps and a plunging neckline. The risqué ensemble showed major cleavage while also drawing attention to her taut stomach.

Caroline teamed the top with equally skimpy bottoms which were pulled high on her slender hips. The front of the bottoms scooped down to put her flat lower torso on display. It also highlighted her toned thighs and legs.

The hottie loosely tied her brunette tresses, letting her locks cascade over her back. In terms of accessories, she opted for a light-pink hairband and a pair of gold hoop earrings.

According to the geotag, the snapshot was captured somewhere in Mykonos Island, Greece. The shoot took place outdoors, against the background of a swimming pool.

To strike a pose, Caroline knelt on a white surface. She raised her arms and held her hair. The hottie sported a pout and lowered her gaze.

In the caption, the hottie informed users that the picture was a throwback one, taken during her getaway in Greece last month. She also disclosed that her bathing suit was from the online clothing retailer, Oh Polly.

Within two hours, the photo amassed more than 17,000 likes. In addition, several of Caroline’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared close to 170 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and pretty looks.

“Wow, you look so beautiful,” one of her fans commented.

“That’s a breathtakingly gorgeous photo. Please, come to Italy soon, I want to meet you,” chimed in another user.

“What a body!! This tan is amazing too!!” a third admirer remarked.

“Damn, I am speechless!!! This made my day,” a fourth follower wrote.

Others posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “wife,” and “queen,” to express their adoration.

Aside from her regular followers, several other models also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation and support, including Hannah Palmer, Maria Eduarda, and Kristina Levina.

Caroline often treats her followers to her sultry photographs. As The Inquisitr previously reported, on October 23, she shared another racy pic in which she rocked a very revealing, teal-colored bathing suit which put her curves front and center. To date, the pic has accrued more than 40,000 likes and close to 550 comments.