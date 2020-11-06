Kelly Ripa Flaunts Petite Frame In Stunning Printed Dress & Dark Eyeglasses

Kelly Ripa changed up her look just as she hit the stage for Friday’s episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan. The TV host looked stunning while showing off her famously petite figure in a form-fitting dress.

Kelly looked gorgeous as she walked the hall from her dressing room to the set of her morning talk show. She opted to end the week in a black collared garment with an understated animal-print pattern. The garb featured a low-cut neckline that showed a bit of skin, and tied around her slim waist.

The skirt fell just above her ankles and clung to her hips snugly. She accessorized the look with a pair of metallic gold pointed-toe heels and some black rimmed eyeglasses. She added layered chains around her neck as well.

In the video, Kelly could be heard joking about her eyewear. She stated that she’s been happier not wearing her glasses so that she doesn’t have to see what’s been happening in her life.

Kelly wore her long, blond hair parted in the center and styled in sleek strands. The locks were curls at the ends and fell down her back and over her shoulders as she walked the halls.

The TV icon was also accompanied by her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, who looked dapper in a black t-shirt underneath of a navy blue suit. He added a brown pocket square and white sneakers.

The duo walked out on set together as they started the live show. Kelly appeared to be applying some hand sanitizer to her hands as she and Ryan kept their distance from one another with six feet between them at their desk.

The over 1.6 fans who follow the show’s account were quick to watch the clip more than 7,400 times within the first 30 minutes after it went live on the platform. Supporters also hit up the comments section to leave nearly 30 remarks during that time.

“She can barely walk on those high heels,” one follower stated.

“I love Kelly and Ryan will be tuning in my dvr asap to get my day going! Love your dress Kelly! Ryan you’re hot!” another gushed.

“That dress is everything!” declared a third social media user.

“Why has Kelly been wearing glasses??” a fourth person asked.

Kelly and Ryan have had their shares of ups and downs with production due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, they’ve seemed to power through and get back to work the best way they can, and their viewers have been appreciative of all they do.