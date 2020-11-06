Kylie Minogue’s ‘Disco’ Album Named Her Best In A Decade

Australian singer Kylie Minogue released her 15th studio album, Disco, on November 6. The music icon debuted onto the music scene over 30 years ago and is still going strong. The 52-year-old’s new record has been heavily praised by critics, who are calling it her best work in a decade.

The album currently has received generally favorable reviews on Metacritic and has an impressive Metascore of 81 based on seven reviews.

AllMusic compared Disco to some of her previous releases — Light Years, Fever, X, and Aphrodite— and gave the LP a score of 90 out of 100, saying “this glittery, feel-good set is nothing short of euphoric, a dozen near-perfect gems that pay respect to the album’s namesake era while updating the production with thrilling results.”

NME gave a score of 80 and described the LP as “a consistently uplifting set that feels like Minogue’s best album since 2010’s ‘Aphrodite‘.”

Clash Music matched NME’s score and said “As an ode to the pleasures of the dancefloor, Kylie has delivered her most unashamedly fun record in almost a decade.”

On Instagram, Minogue shared a snapshot of herself holding the Disco vinyl record. The “Can’t Get You Out Of My Head” chart-topper thanked her loyal 2.1 million followers for all their support.

Aside from critics, her fans are also very impressed with the release and took to the comments section to tell her how much they adore the new LP.

“One of the best of the year! Thanks for that Kylie,” one user wrote.

“THANK YOU!!! YOU INSPIRE AND GIVE US LOVE AND JOY!! DISCO IS SPECTACULAR!!!!” another person shared passionately in capital letters.

“#Disco is such a bop! Thanks for bringing some joy and sparkle to 2020,” remarked a third admirer.

Minogue is also currently a trending topic on Twitter with over 33,800 tweets mentioning her name.

So far, Disco has been promoted with a couple of single releases. According to The Official Charts, the lead single, “Say Something,” peaked at No. 82 in the U.K., while the follow-up release, “Magic,” debuted on the same chart at No. 75.

The U.K. has always been one of Minogue’s biggest markets. To date, she has achieved seven No. 1 singles and a total of 34 Top 10 hits. On the album chart, she has also racked up seven No. 1 entries.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Minogue will be performing in her own live stream show, Infinite Disco, on November 7. The songstress teased her fans with a new image of herself on the set of the upcoming concert, wearing a blue dress with sparkly silver high heels.