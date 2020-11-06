Kim Lee Smolders In Skimpy Animal-Print Bathing Suit

Instagram model, pianist, and DJ Kim Lee delighted her 526,000 followers with her latest video post. The update, which was posted on Thursday, November 5, saw the celebrity flaunting her killer curves in a low-cut animal-print bathing suit.

Kim’s swimwear featured shoestring straps and plunged down low in the front, only barely covering her generous assets. A decorative belt in the same animal print wound around her midriff and clasped shut with a plastic tortoiseshell buckle, further highlighting the way in which the clothing clung to her toned figure.

The video started with Kim standing side-on to the camera. The close-up shot revealed the model’s closed eyes and dark locks. Her hair was parted to the side and styled in gentle waves that cascaded down over her shoulders and back.

As “Want U Around” by Omar Apollo (feat. Ruel) played in the background, Kim slowly opened her eyes and looked back over her shoulder at something that was off-screen. She turned around, revealing plenty of her ample cleavage as well as some sideboob. Flicking her hair back over her shoulders, Kim then rested her perfectly manicured hands on her trim waist and drawing attention to her pert derrière.

A large ornate and gilt-edge mirror could be seen in the background, which also revealed the cameraman as he filmed the smoldering footage. In the caption, Kim attributed Mike B. as being responsible for the photography work.

Kim’s followers dove in quickly to respond after she posted the image. Within 17 hours, the photo had gathered more than 6,800 likes and hundreds of comments from her adoring fans.

“So cute,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Such a pretty [woman],” a fan wrote.

“No there’s no one like you,” another user stated in response to Kim’s caption.

“Super super gorgeous stunning beautiful sweet cute hot sexy bombshell,” a fourth person declared enthusiastically, also using a long string of various emoji for added emphasis on their comment.

Many of her followers also opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the smoking hot clip. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants on the heart emoji. However, there was also a steady stream of the lips and clapping ones as well.

This is not the first update that Kim has included this particular item of clothing. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she shared video content on October 6 that saw her sitting in a bathtub filled with water while wearing the outfit. A previous Instagram update also revealed that the content is from a photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar.