Aisha Thalia Shows Off Bodacious Booty In Skimpy White Thong

Caribbean bombshell Aisha Thalia shared a smoking-hot new image of herself with her 548,500 Instagram followers on Thursday, November 5, sending thousands into a frenzy.

The 27-year-old internet sensation was photographed outdoors while poolside. Aisha was centered in the image as she sat down on the pool’s edge with her legs in the water. The back of her body faced the camera, putting her derriere on show, much to the audience’s delight. Her head was titled back while her left arm was raised in the air. Next to her was a black Catered Fit tote bag.

Her long highlighted blond locks looked to be in tight-spiraled curls as they cascaded down her back.

Aisha wore a dark navy top that featured semi-long sleeves and an off-the-shoulder cut. The garment tightly hugged the model’s figure, and managed to highlight her voluptuous chest even though her chest was not fully visible. The number also displayed a great deal of her back, as it was quite cropped.

She paired the piece with scanty, white thong bottoms that drew the eye to her curvy hips and bodacious backside. The tiny briefs also put her tattoo, which was located on the small of her back, on show.

She completed the look with a pair of sunglasses that protected her eyes from the sun’s rays. She accessorized with a large pair of silver, hoop earrings.

In the post’s caption, she promoted Catered Fit, a meal-prep service, stating that they deliver to anywhere in the country. She also mentioned that she has been a member of the service since 2014.

Aisha credited the photo to Robert Hite.

The eye-catching image was quickly met with support and approval from social media users, amassing more than 5,000 likes since being uploaded just a few hours ago. Dozens of fans also took to the comments section to verbalize their thoughts on the model’s good looks, her flawless physique, and her ensemble.

“A beautiful shot as always,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Forget the catering, you look like a meal,” a second fan chimed in, filling their comment with red-heart emoji.

“One of my favorite follows on IG,” gushed a third admirer.

“You are the most beautiful and extraordinary,” a fourth individual asserted, adding a single heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

Aisha frequently teases her social media fans with sizzling-hot content. Earlier this week, she shared an image in which she rocked a gray, lace-up jumpsuit that tightly hugged her curvy form, and a pair of black high-heeled boots.