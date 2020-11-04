Lauren Dascalo Wears Red Lace Lingerie In Miami

Lauren Dascalo went scantily clad in her most recent Instagram snap as she sported a revealing lingerie set while soaking up some sun in Miami, Florida.

Lauren got sassy in the shots as she looked smoking hot in a red lace bra that clung tightly to her chest. The garment boasted a deep neckline that showcased her ample cleavage, as well as thin straps that revealed her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching panties rested high over her curvaceous hips and fit snugly around her petite waist as they emphasized her flat tummy and killer abs. Although her look was scanty, she still added some accessorizes to jazz it up. Lauren had a gold chain around her neck and a eye-catching bracelet on her wrist. A small pair of hoops also dangled from her ears.

In the first photo, Lauren looked agitated, as she joked in the caption of the post that her expressions echoed those of being told room service has stopped serving. She shifted her weight to one side and rested her arms at her sides while tilting her head with a blank stare on her face.

The second shot featured her with her back arched her and hip pushed out as she raised both of her arms and placed them behind her head. In the background, a white table and chair set could be seen.

The model wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose strands that hung down her back and tumbled over her shoulder in the first pic, and were bunched into a ponytail in the second.

Lauren’s over 1.1 million followers didn’t shy away from showing their appreciation for the post. The photos garnered more than 10,000 likes within the first hour after they went live on the platform. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 430 messages.

“Love this color on you,” one follower stated.

“Can you be any more perfect?” another wrote.

“You’re a whole meal!! Haha screw room service!” a third comment read.

“Lauren you look absolutely beyond gorgeous and I really love your balcony attire nobody can look as good as you do on a balcony,” a fourth person gushed.

The model never seems to disappoint her loyal fans with her risque uploads. She’s often seen posing in ensembles that accentuate her toned tummy, long legs, and curvy hips.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lauren recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she sported a high-cut red latex bathing suit and a matching cowboy hat and gloves. To date, that post has racked up more than 24,000 likes and over 590 comments.