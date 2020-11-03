Maya Jama Wows Fans In Cut-Out Brown Silk Dress

British celebrity Maya Jama took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself. The former BBC Radio 1 presenter is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and made quite the impression on her followers with her most recent post.

Jama stunned in a brown silk dress that was cut-out around the midriff area. The item of clothing fell below her knees and featured thin straps that went around her neck. The garment helped show off her curvy shape and had string material that hung from the front. Jama paired the look with strappy heels that showcased her pedicured toes, which were painted with white polish. She accessorized herself with small earrings and gold bracelets while decorating her acrylic nails with a bright polish. Jama styled her long luscious wavy brunette hair down with a middle part.

The 26-year-old treated her fans to three images and one video within one upload.

In the first shot, the TV personality was captured in the middle of a hallway from the thighs-up. She rested both her arms by her hips and gazed directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, Jama was snapped with one foot placed in front of the other. She held both hands on each side of the wall while being photographed from head-to-toe.

In the fourth and final frame, Jama was filmed playing with her locks in a short video clip. She then turned around, whipped her hair, and slid backward down the hallway.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 200,000 likes and over 1,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.9 million followers.

“Urghhh everything about this is WONDERFUL,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Wowwwwwwww! Maya you are a stunner,” another person shared.

“Abstasitc… if that’s even a word… well it is now ;),” remarked a third fan.

“Wow you are very very beautiful. I think you are on fire,” a fourth admirer commented.

For Halloween this year, Jama went as the iconic cartoon character Jessica Rabbit. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a strapless red sequined corset top that was relatively low cut. Jama paired the costume with a matching skirt that featured a thigh-high slit and long pink silky gloves. She rocked a long wavy red wig while applying a glossy red lip and purple eyeshadow. Jama made an appearance on Celebrity Juice in the attire and treated her social media audience to three pics of herself in the ensemble prior to the show airing.