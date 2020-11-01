Bri Teresi Shows Off Sweet Swing While Owning The Links In Skintight Golf Dress

Bri Teresi — the model and social media star best known for her work with the iconic fashion brand Guess — continued her recent trend of employing a golf theme for her updates on Instagram. Teresi’s latest offering, which appeared on her popular feed on Sunday, November 1, was a full-motion clip of the 26-year-old showing off her swing as she hit the links at Southern California’s Del Mar Country Club in a scanty, black golf dress.

While her drive in the reel displayed tremendous form and incredible power for a relative newcomer to the sport, her statuesque physique was similarly impressive as the Maxim alum’s formfitting outfit accentuated her shapely and athletic features.

Teresi stated that she loved the challenge posed by the sport in the post’s caption, further revealing that it made her smile. Meanwhile, her sporty, yet sexy share appeared to have a similar effect on her fans, who double-tapped the upload 2,000-plus times in its first hour and filled the comments section with declarations of love, virtual wolf whistles and words of praise for her sweet swing.

“Now that’s a pretty birdie!” wrote one commenter.

“Crushing those drives babe,” added a second supporter of the blonde bombshell.

“U allowed to wear something that short on a golf course?” asked another admirer.

“You gave that ball one hell of a whack beautiful sexy lady!” raved a fourth follower. “Lovely swing too.”

Teresi’s reel began with her leaning over a ball with her club in hand as she sized up a drive on a course laden with fir trees and surrounded by rolling hills. In keeping with the theme of the post, the model used Kenny Loggins’ 1980 hit “I’m Alright” — the iconic theme from the classic golf-centric comedy Caddyshack — as the backing audio track in the video.

Her form combined with the tight-fitting nature of her outfit allowed for a pleasing exhibition of her perky bust and pert derrière. Teresi’s lissome legs were also well-evidenced, as the skirt of her black dress cut off just below her midsection. She completed the look with a pink hat and throwback-style Nike shows in bright white with a classic red swoosh.

After a few seconds of contemplation, Teresi took a hack at the ball, sending it straight down the fairway and almost out of the camera’s view in impressive fashion. Upon completing the shot, she turned and fired a sweet smile into the device’s lens as the video reached its loop point.

In a post earlier this week, Teresi showed a serious amount of skin in a waterfront snap that showed her posing sans top.