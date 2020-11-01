Liz Katz & ‘Babylirious’ Win Instagram With Costumes Inspired By ‘The Mandalorian’

Cosplayer, streamer and model Liz Katz returned to Instagram on Saturday, October 31 with an adorable snapshot featuring herself and her baby in full-on Halloween mode. In the photo update, the 32-year-old wore leggings and a top that accentuated her curves, while completing the look with the helmet worn by the titular character from the Star Wars-inspired Disney-Plus series The Mandalorian.

Much to the delight of her 1.3 million followers, Katz’s little girl — who is known to the public as “Babylirious” in honor of her father, YouTuber H2O Delirious — was also on-theme in the shot, as she had been dressed in her own, infant-sized “Baby Yoda” costume. Meanwhile, Katz captioned the photo with the phrase, “This is the way.” — a frequently uttered catchphrase from the popular show.

The picture made a big-time splash on the platform, racking up well over 10,000 likes in its first hour after going live. Fans weren’t shy about showing Katz love for the offering, either, filling the comments section with virtual high-fives for the effort.

“Love the cute little Yoda outfit,” wrote one impressed user. “You both look amazing.”

“Never forget your Mask. Very responsible,” joked another fan. “This is the way.”

“Does that mean H2O is a Jedi?” wondered another commenter.

“VERY imaginative,” added a fourth follower. “Killing me with cuteness.”

Katz and her impossibly cute child were snapped standing outdoors with blue skies, a manicured lawn, multiple houses and a myriad of trees visible behind them. In keeping with the spooky season, the grass was decorated with a skeletal unicorn, which a number of fans shouted out in the comments.

The self-proclaimed “inferior actress half elf” rocked a black choker necklace that has featured in several other updates, a stylish, long-sleeved top that left her shoulders bare, formfitting leggings and gray boots in the picture. However, she distinguished the ensemble from her everyday look with the aforementioned helmet, which was nearly identical to the one worn by actor Pedro Pascal in every episode of The Mandalorian.

Babylirious’ costume was comprised of green booties that were made to look like feet, blue-gray pants, a brown onesie that mimicked robes and a cap that resembled the head and face of The Child (or Baby Yoda, as the internet named the Force-sensitive character before its official moniker was revealed).

In her previous Instagram update, Katz shared a pre-pandemic, throwback snap taken at Southern California’s Anime Expo in which she sported an elaborate, gender-bending take on Ken Kaneki, the main protagonist of the popular anime series Tokyo Ghoul.