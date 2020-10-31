Georgina Mazzeo Sports Sultry Feline Look For Halloween

Venezuelan model and Instagram star Georgina Mazzeo celebrated Halloween with her 2.4 million followers on Saturday, October 31 by uploading multiple sexy costume pictures. In the post, the 29-year-old model and social media influencer brought the heat in a formfitting black bodysuit and hair extensions while playing the part of a cat with feline ears and a tail to match.

Mazzeo captioned the sultry snapshot by referring to herself as a “kitty” and crediting INH Hair for extending her raven-hued locks. Clearly, her fans were inspired by the feline look and her luscious locks, as they combined to double-tap the post 35,000 times in less than an hour after it had appeared on her feed. Moreover, they took to the comments section en masse to share their love for the seductive display.

“So darn adorable @georginamazzeo,” wrote one user.

“The most beautiful thing you will see today,” read a second comment in Spanish, as translated by Google.

“Gorgeous Queen,” declared a third follower, who further praised Mazzeo’s look with fire emoji.

“Beautiful, gorgeous, precious,” stated another translated reply. “The most beautiful kitten in Venezuela.”

The first slide of Mazzeo’s two-pic spread featured a closeup shot of the model from the waist up as she leaned in toward the camera. With her dark, flowing hair covering most of her arms and bustline and her spotted cat ears standing tall atop her head, Mazzeo kept her scintillating green eyes focused on the device’s lens. To complete the smolder, she parted her full, pouty lips, revealing her two front teeth in the process.

Although her black, ribbed bodysuit was zipped to her neckline in the front while her dark mane provided additional coverage, the garment’s tight hug served to accentuate her perky bosom. It accomplished the same for her left hip and buttock, which were partially visible at the bottom edge of the photo’s frame.

Mazzeo’s second snap was taken from a wider angle, providing a grander view of her sinuous frame. In this shot, she held both of her hands upward and in front of her shoulders to grasp at her brunette locks. She notched her hips to one side as she was snapped — emphasizing her sharp curves in the process — and her tail accessory could be seen curling around her booty and caressing her upper thigh.

Her mouth positioning had morphed into a full-on, toothy smile in the shot, while her eyelids constricted slightly.

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, Mazzeo also managed to ignite her Instagram with a spicy pic in which she dropped her shoulder strap to reveal a sizable amount of skin.