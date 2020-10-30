Cardi B Admits She Wasn’t A Fan Of ‘WAP’ Raunchy Hook

Cardi B has recently revealed that she was never a big fan of the hook to her famously raunchy song, “WAP,” featuring Megan Thee Stallion.

Talking to Vevo for its Footnotes YouTube series, the rapper explained how the explicit acronym (Wet A** P*ssy) came to existence. First, she said that she had recorded several versions of the hook, before finally deciding on the version fans are familiar with.

The first one was sent over to some fellow female rappers, hoping for a guest appearance on the chorus. None of the women she contacted were able to record it, so Cardi decided to take matters into her own hands.

“I started playing around again with the hook and I was like, ‘you know what? I’m just gonna keep it like that,” she said.

However, she admitted that a specific part of the chorus seemed a little too vulgar for her.

“I always liked ‘now from the top, make it drop, that’s some wet a** p*ssy.’ I just felt like the hook had a lot wet a** p*ssy, wet a** p*ssy. It just felt like ‘p*ssy, p*ssy, p*ssy,’ and I didn’t really like it that.”

Still, Cardi couldn’t come up with a good enough replacement, so she decided to keep the hook as it was.

“But, I don’t know I couldn’t come up with anything else so, whatever.”

Along with the popular explicit version, Cardi and Megan recorded a cleaner iteration, with “Wet A** P*ssy” replaced by “Wet And Gushy.”

Elsewhere in the segment, Cardi discussed the video’s cameos from Kylie Jenner, Normani, Mulatto, Rosalía, Sukihana, and Rubi Rose. As reported by The Inquisitr earlier this year, Jenner’s guest appearance didn’t sit well with many — to the point where over 64,000 people signed a petition to remove her from the video.

“I wanted different women from different backgrounds that do different things. I wanted female rappers, models, Spanish artists, and I was just grateful that these girls took their time of the day to do this video.”

Though Cardi apparently wasn’t a big fan of the hypersexual chorus, she has plans to sell “WAP”-branded merchandise very soon. As reported by The Inquisitr, she recently filed paperwork to launch a new line bearing the name of the song.

The collection is expected to include everything from apparel and jewelry to accessories and home accessories, as well as beverages such as beer, sports drinks, juices, and bottled water.