Nicaraguan Model Dolly Castro Shows Off Spectacular Body As She Lowers Leggings

Dolly Castro tantalized her 6.2 million Instagram followers on Thursday, October 29, when she uploaded a snapshot of herself clad in a skintight workout set that clung to her stunning hourglass figure, and they were quick to react.

The photo showed the Nicaraguan model and fitness queen sitting on a stationary bike. The photographer shot her from the left, capturing her curvy profile. Castro turned her head in that direction as she shot a confident glance at the camera while allowing her lips to hang open.

Castro put her gym-honed body on display by wearing a two-piece set. It included a dark gray sports bra with a low-cut neckline and a cutout that bared her ample cleavage.

Castro paired the top with a black leggings featuring a thick waistband that rose above her navel. She used her thumb to lower it down, exposing her defined abs. Its stretchy fabric hugged her tight legs and derriere, outlining her shape.

Castro paired the picture with a motivating caption about leading a healthy lifestyle. She reminded her readers that consistency and discipline are the key to fitness, which isn’t something you can accomplish just before the summer or vacation. She also revealed that the post was an ad for 1st Phorm, a brand of supplements for which she is an ambassador, as listed in her Instagram bio.

The post was an immediate success with her fans. Within the first hour, it has garnered more than 13,500 likes and over 300 comments. Many of her followers used the occasion to comment on her outfit and physique, while many others expressed how much she inspires them.

“You’re a great example to others,” one of her fans raved.

“Yes it is very important to be healthy!! And BTW you look great!!!” replied another admirer.

“Dollyyyy!!!!!!!!!!!! Good morning, love the outfit, sunshine and like always, lovely motivation post just straight stunning. Have a blessed day beautiful,” a third one chimed in.

“That’s respect [100-mark emoji] I’m always trying to be committed to working out but pizza is always calling me,” added a fourth fan.

Castro often posts Instagram posts to her feed, though she occasionally stuns her fans with lingerie snaps. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a slideshow that saw her in a light green two-piece set from Lounge Underwear made of lace that gave the garment a semi sheer effect. She accessorized it with a simple necklace. The two photos showed Castro in a bright white room as she posed on the balls of her feet, highlighting her muscular physique.