‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Lips Revealed To Be A Controversial TV Talk Show Host

A new episode of The Masked Singer aired last night meaning it was time for another celebrity to be unmasked. This week, it was Lips who got eliminated.

For their debut performance, they sang Odyssey’s “Native New Yorker” and brought a lot of fun energy to the show. It was clear that they weren’t a well-trained vocalist and probably don’t have a lot of singing experience. Lips sat down during their whole set and had their legs crossed.

In their first clue package, Lips was first seen wearing a leopard-print pair of rollerskates. On the wall beside them, Kangaroo, a previous Masked Singer contestant, was shown followed by a disco ball. Lipa expressed that people may have strong opinions about them but they always speak their truth. They were seen DJing and described themselves as having a big mouth.

When it came down to the panel — Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong — having to guess who Lips could be, it seemed they were confident with their choices.

Thicke assumed at first that it might be actress Kelly LeBrock from the clue package but once they saw Lips’ performance, he believed it was Sandra Bernhard.

McCarthy was pretty sure it was talk show host Wendy Williams. Scherzinger completely agreed.

As always, Jeong went for a wild guess and said Allison Janney.

Once all the contestants had performed, it was announced that Lips had the least amount of votes to remain in the competition.

Before exposing their identity, the panel stuck to the guesses that they gave earlier in the episode.

When they took off the mask, Scherzinger and McCarthy were proved to be correct with their choice as Lips was revealed to be Williams.

The 56-year-old is known for being controversial and outspoken during her interviews. She has a segment on her show called Hot Topics where she spills all the gossip and rumors surrounding the latest celebrity stories. The former DJ presenter is no stranger to speaking her truth and being candid.

Williams explained the reason she took part in The Masked Singer was that she is not a singer or dancer but knows how to have fun.

Host Nick Cannon mentioned that he and Williams are friends and had spoken on the phone prior to her performance but only spoke about “grown-up stuff.”

It appears that fans on social media also guessed that Williams was singing underneath the costume.

“Just finished watching #TheMaskedSinger As soon as Lips opened her mouth I knew it was Wendy Williams! So obvious!” one user tweeted.

“My first guess of the season and I got it right. Welcome Wendy Williams to #TheMaskedSinger,” another person shared on Twitter.