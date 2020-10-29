Abigail Ratchford Displays Killer Curves In Sexy Buckle Lingerie

Abigail Ratchford tantalized her legion of Instagram followers with a sexy lingerie slideshow on Wednesday, displaying her incredible figure in a black three-piece set adorned with chic metallic-gold buckles. The self-proclaimed “Queen of Curves” gave fans a close-up view of her voluptuous assets in the steamy pics, which cut off at the mid-thigh, teasing her thigh-high boots. Abigail also included a cropped version of the shots which spotlighted her hourglass frame, asking her online admirers to comment their favorite.

“Girl you know I can’t decide!!” Neyleen Ashley wrote regarding her words, adding a pair of heart-eyes emoji for emphasis.

“You look phenomenal in every photo,” agreed another Instagrammer, who also left a string of fire emoji for the sizzling brunette.

The captivating upload consisted of four photos that showed Abigail reading a book while posing next to a statue. The model was standing with her hip cocked and her legs slightly parted, flaunting her chiseled curves as she held the open tome up with one hand. In the other hand she had a white rose, which matched the sculpted bust by her side as well as the ornate column it sat upon. The props offered an aesthetically pleasing contrast to her dark lingerie and raven tresses, which were styled in loose waves that framed her face and spilled down her back.

The internet vixen rocked a super low-cut bralette that left a generous amount of cleavage on show. The item boasted a large cutout in the front, teasing a glimpse of the skimpy bra she wore underneath, and was fastened with shiny buckles that perfectly framed her busty assets. Abigail coquettishly let the only visible strap slide down her arm, giving fans a peek at her shoulder. Her washboard abs were on display between the top and a matching garter belt, which rose just below her belly button, accentuating her waist and emphasizing her lean yet curvaceous figure.

The seductive ensemble was complete with revealing bottoms that exposed her tummy thanks to their low-rise, scooped waistline. The high-cut garment showed off her hips and thighs, which the sexy garters further highlighted. Just like the top, the other two pieces were also embellished with eye-catching buckles, their golden shine mirroring Abigail’s glowing tan. The outfit was additionally decorated with tiny studs along the waistband of the teeny bottoms, as well as the sides of the garter belt and the bralette’s cutout.

Abigail seemed engrossed in her reading. She had her eyes fixed on the open page, parting her plump lips in concentration. The shots were snapped from a low angle that afforded a great view of her incredible curves, particularly calling attention to her strong thighs and the swell of her hip.

The model penned a witty caption for her post, reeling in substantial appreciation from her army of fans. Her supporters clicked the like button on her photos more than 31,000 times and left nearly 430 comments, all within the first four hours. Fellow models and influencers also showed their love for the suggestive shoot, complimenting Abigail’s hot look in the comments section.

“Such a hottie,” said Suzie Del Vecchio, leaving a trail of flames for emphasis. “Love this outfit!” she added.

“I need your abs omg,” gushed Valeria Mercado, adding a trio of heart eyes.

Laci Kay Somers chimed in with two heart-eyes emoji.