Donald Trump Should Offer Joe Biden A Pardon To Drop Out Of The Presidential Race, Commentator Says

Not long after Tucker Carlson spoke to Tony Bobulinski on Tuesday, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, conservative commentator Jack Posobiec suggested that Donald Trump pressure Joe Biden to exit the presidential race.

“Trump should offer Biden a pardon if he drops out now,” he tweeted.

As reported by Fox News, Bobulinski claimed that the Democratic presdential candidate was aware of his son’s alleged foreign business deals and has been lying about his lack of involvement or knowledge. The businessman also claimed that he nearly left the second presidential debate — which he attended as Donald Trump’s guest — following the candidate’s comments on the scandal.

“In that debate, he made a specific statement around questions around this from the president. And I’ll be honest with you, I almost stood up and screamed ‘liar’ and walked out because I was shocked that after four days or five days that they prep for this, that the Biden family is taking that position to the world.”

Fox News obtained text messages that showed a conversation between Bobulinski and James Biden, the younger brother of the Democratic nominee. As noted by the publication, the discussion appears to suggest that a meeting took place. James Biden was notably implicated in recent texts purported to refer to Hunter Biden’s alleged sexual inappropriateness with a minor.

Nevertheless, if the Democratic nominee was involved in criminal activity during his son’s purported foreign dealings while he was vice president, not everyone is on-board Posobiec’s push to offer him the chance to escape legal action.

“No he absolutely shouldn’t,” one user responded.

Others were more receptive to the proposal.

“He should offer a package deal. If Biden drops out Trump could pardon the Biden family, the Clinton family, the Obama family, and James Comey,” one user wrote.

The speculation mirrors similar talks among Democrats about possible charges against Trump if he leaves office. Per NBC News, Biden previously said he would not pardon Trump and said he would leave prosecutorial decisions to the United States legal system.

A report from or The Intercept speculated that Trump could face prosecution for a variety of crimes after leaving the White House. However, the piece claimed the likelihood of him facing any legal action is low.

Others have speculated that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr.’s investigation into the president could lead to his imprisonment in New York. Duncan Levin, a former senior staff member in Vance Jr.’s office, said any charges stemming from the investigation would likely be serious felonies — not misdemeanor charges.