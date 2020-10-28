Devin Brugman Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skimpy Mint Green Bikini While Holding A Wine Glass

On Wednesday, October 26, American model and businesswoman Devin Brugman shared a series of stunning snaps with her 1.3 million Instagram followers.

The first image, which was taken with Devin’s smartphone, showed the co-founder of Monday Swimwear standing in front of a sizable mirror. She held onto a wine glass and covered her face with her phone, as she snapped the selfie.

Devin flaunted her fantastic figure in a mint green bikini that featured a plunging ribbed top and a pair of matching bottoms. The skimpy swimsuit, which was from her swimwear line, showcased her incredible curves and flat stomach. The color of the bikini also beautifully complemented her tan skin. The model finished off the look with a matching headscarf.

She also wore her long locks down in loose waves. In addition, her nails were manicured and painted a flattering off-white color.

The following photo consisted of a close-up shot the focused on her upper body and beautiful face. She lifted up her glass and focused her attention on the camera, flashing her beautiful smile. She took a sip from the glass in the final shot.

According to the post’s geotag, the pictures were taken in Los Angeles, California.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for Monday Swimwear by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 14,000 likes. Quite a few of Devin’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Omg this is so cute,” gushed an admirer.

“Looking pretty adorable with that headband,” added a different devotee, along with a smiling face and a green heart emoji.

“Always such a hottie,” remarked another follower, adding a string of fire, heart-eyes, and 100 emoji to the end of the comment.

“I can’t even fathom being this hot,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise for the model.

As fans are aware, Devin is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded pictures, in which she wore a floral corset and coordinating miniskirt. That post has been liked over 20,000 times since it was shared.