Christina Milian Stuns In Floral Bodysuit & Unzipped Denim Shorts For Latest Fashion Nova Outfit Post

Christina Milian took to Instagram and updated her fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself in another Fashion Nova outfit. The mom-of-two is a celebrity ambassador for the brand and uses the social media platform to show off their clothing.

The “When You Look at Me” hitmaker stunned in a multicolored bodysuit that featured a floral print all over. The attire displayed her decolletage and had long sleeves that hung off both her shoulders. She paired the look with tiny denim shorts with frayed hems. Milian left the garment unzipped, which helped showcase more of the bodysuit. She accessorized with a pair of shades and styled her dark shoulder-length curly hair down. Milian kept her nails short for the occasion and showed off a hint of her tattoo on her hip.

The 38-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured with one hand raised to the side of her sunglasses that were lifted off her eyes. Milian wrapped the other arm across her body and posed in front of a plant. Milian gazed directly at the camera lens with her piercing eyes and showcased a hint of her profile.

In the next slide, the influencer was snapped from a lower angle from the thighs-up. Milian looked down at the camera with a subtle smile and placed her left hand on top of her locks.

In the span of 16 hours, her post racked up more than 86,000 likes and over 600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.4 million followers.

“Man, I need to open my phone to that every time!! Gorgeous @christinamilian,” one user wrote.

“She keeps it simple!! AND STILL LOOKS LIKE A MILLION BUCKS!!!! YEAH, SHE GOT THAT S**T MONEY CAN’T BUY!!!” another person shared.

“You get better looking every day!!” remarked a third fan.

“I don’t know what’s going on but I think you’ve been drinking from the Fountain of Youth,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her Fashion Nova garments is nothing new for Milian. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a sheer netted dress that featured a vertical pattern of red, green, yellow, and black stripes. The entertainer kept her nails short and accessorized with a ring and black sunglasses. Milian sported her dark curly locks in a ponytail and held onto a small crab while being photographed in front of the sea.