Hilde Osland Shows Off Her Incredible Booty In Mint Green Shorts & Crop Top

Hilde Osland showed off her incredible booty when she opted for a pair of mint green shorts and a crop top in her latest Instagram upload. The Norwegian model delighted her 3.7 million followers as she posed in an array of positions for the update.

In the sexy shots, Hilde looked smoking hot as she rocked the skintight booty shorts. The garment was high-waisted and clung tightly to her curvy hips while wrapping around her slim midsection and accentuating her muscular things and legs.

She added a matching crop top to the ensemble as well. The shirt boasted long sleeves and a square neckline that flashed her abundant cleavage. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the pics.

Hilde complemented the look with a mixture of jewelry, adding dangling earrings and a gold bracelet on her wrist. She also opted for a thick chain around her neck and rings on her fingers. She completed the style with a pair of white sneakers.

In the first photo, Hilde stared into the camera with one hand raised near her face and the other near her waist. The second shot featured her leaning back and wearing a smile on her lips. In the third snap, she posed with her pert posterior facing the lens as she bent one knee and arched her back.

In the next slide, she placed one foot in front of the other as she pushed the hair away from her face. The final pic showed Hilde with her hip pushed out and her arms resting in front of her. In the background of the shots, a sunlight sky and tons of trees were visible.

She wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in voluminous strands that hung down her back and tumbled over her shoulder.

Hilde’s followers immediately began to respond to the post. The photos garnered more than 14,000 likes within the first 20 minutes after it was published to her account. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section with over 200 messages.

“This post definitely deserves a ‘Yasss queen!'” one follower wrote.

“The best beautiful woman,” declared another.

“You looks absolutly [sic] wonderful,” a third user gushed.

“What a beautiful way to start my day. Looking gorgeous as always Hilde,” a fourth person commented.

Earlier this week, Hilde stunned her fans when she opted for a tangerine-colored lingerie set while posing in bed. To date, that post has raked in more than 160,000 likes and over 1,700 comments.