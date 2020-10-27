Nicole Scherzinger Pulls Down Bikini Bottoms In Sexy New Beach Snaps

Nicole Scherzinger is showing off her stellar bod in sexy new Instagram snaps. The Pussycat Dolls leader shared a new post to her feed which contained two photos of her on the beach at sunset. In the hot new pics, Nicole wrote a red and white striped bikini that hugged at her curves. The bikini top was strapless featuring a sweetheart outline and was tied at the center with an abundance of string. The bottom half of the suit had high bands around the sides but plunged low in the front.

The Masked Singer judge tugged down at her swimsuit bottoms in the first photo while pulling up on another side. Her long torso was on full display, showing off her very toned physique. Her strong legs went on for days, ending with her toes dipping into the wet sand. Nicole turned her head to the side but still stared straight into the camera. Her long dark locks were swept to one side of her neck, leaving her tresses to run down to her bustline.

In the second image, Nicole walked with an arm behind her head, elongated her body even more. The sun seemed to disappear behind her from one image to another, as she enjoyed the last of her day on the beach.

Nicole looked like she had taken quite the stroll down the sand, as a long line of footprints could be seen behind her lining up with her fresh tracks. There didn’t appear to be another soul in sight, except for her friend lucky enough to snap the photos.

In the caption for the post, Nicole said she was saying goodbye to summer and welcoming the fall, which she accented with several on-theme emoji.

The swimsuit pics immediately began to rake in the likes for the “Don’t Cha” singer. In under half an hour, the post had already brought in 30,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her admirers.

“I’m obsessed with your bikini,” one fan wrote.

“Literally my body goals,” another added.

“This looks like a beautiful ending summer,” a third fawning fan said.

The comments section was also full of complimentary emoji which included the fire and “100” symbols.

Nicole has been posting tons of sexy snaps to her Instagram feed lately, with one coming just yesterday where she danced to Cardi B’s “WAP.” In the fun video, Nicole danced to the hit song while wearing a cheetah print bra and matching pants. To get a laugh out of her 4.6 million followers, the 42-year-old pretended to throw her back out when trying to drop down low.