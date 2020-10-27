Jem Wolfie Puts Insane Booty Center Stage In Tightest Leggings Imaginable For Sizzling Workout Video

Instagram model Jem Wolfie ensured her voluptuous booty was front and center as she performed a workout session for the camera. The social media star wore the tightest leggings imaginable as she squatted and stretched in the great outdoors, ensuring her bombshell curves were on full display in the clip, which was uploaded to Instagram on Monday.

Jem sported a trendy charcoal gray activewear set for her sizzling fitness session. The skintight leggings clung to her hips and booty, and featured a thick waistband that covered most of her midsection. The fitness influencer teamed the bottoms with a matching sports bra that made the most of her curves, while also offering plenty of support. Followers could glimpse a substantial amount of Jem’s voluptuous cleavage thanks to the bra’s deep, curving neckline, and it featured two thin shoulder straps that criss-crossed at the back. The garment finished just under the model’s chest, and left a sliver of her toned and tanned midsection on display. She paired the outfit with white sneakers and socks, and wore her long blond locks in a simple high ponytail secured with a black tie.

In the video, the social media star was in a large field surrounded by trees, and used just a pale pink resistance band for her workout. The clip opened with her repeatedly jumping and then squatting down low as the camera panned around her from the back to ensure every angle was covered. Next, Jem positioned herself on all-fours with the resistance band around her thighs, as she lifted her leg out to the side, and then up towards the blue cloudy sky. In one move from the video, the fitness expert leant her back against a park bench as she thrust her pelvis upwards and then opened and closed her thighs. Finally, Jem gave her followers a glimpse of her pretty face as she knelt facing the camera, and pinged her resistance band at the videographer.

Many of Jem’s 2.6 million followers headed over to the comments section to share their thoughts on the smoking hot video.

“What a bod,” mused one admirer, alongside a single fire emoji.

“Marry me,” proposed another, particularly hopeful, fan.

“Can’t say I’d wear it but love to see you in it!,” commented a third, who added a smirking emoji to their words.

This is not the first time Jem has shown off this particular ensemble to her social media fans. As The Inquisitr reported, on October 11 she posted an Instagram collage of two snaps of herself in the form-fitting activewear, showing the outfit from both the front and behind. You can see the post here.