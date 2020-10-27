‘DWTS’ Partners Cheryl Burke & AJ McLean Deliver Flawless ‘Psycho’ Homage After Scary Injury

Dancing with the Stars partners Cheryl Burke and AJ McLean delivered a flawless performance in an homage to the horror classic Psycho just one day after she was injured in a scary fall during rehearsals. The couple, who danced the Tango to “Psycho” by the Intermezzo Orchestra for Villains Night, almost did not perform after Cheryl hit her head on the ballroom floor.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight shortly after the show aired its live episode, the professional dancer revealed that if she had not fallen properly, her injuries may have been much worse.

“Thank God for the ballroom floor, that it’s a real ballroom floor with springs underneath it. Because my head was like a basketball. First it was my right buttcheek that landed. Thank God I have a little cushion back there. Then I was trying to stop my neck. Basically, if I would just have released my neck it would have been no bueno,” she explained.

Cheryl revealed that she injured her rotator cuff. This led AJ to hug his partner tightly as he said he considered her family and was devastated when he heard her head hit the floor.

The couple, seen in a photo sequence posted to Instagram below, demonstrated their dance skills for judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli, who awarded them a total of 26 out of 30 points.

As the routine began, AJ was seen dressed as the mother of the lead character in the Alfred Hitchcock film, Norman Bates. He quickly discarded a wig and shawl to reveal a costume that was similar to the one worn by Anthony Perkins in the classic movie. He wore a tan sweater over a white, collared shirt and dark dress pants. He also sported a wig on his head for a look similar to the film character’s.

Cheryl looked lovely in a period costume. The gold-colored satin dress featured a wide collar, sashed waist, and a billowing skirt. Her hair was fashioned into soft waves that framed her face, and secured over her right ear with a delicate hairclip.

Fans of the twosome were very glad that Cheryl was cleared by her physician to perform.

“One of the best dances of the night by far,” penned one user.

“Character on point partnership is even stronger choreography and song amazing,” noted a second follower.

“I loooooooovee the fact that they used horror music for the Tango,” wrote a third Instagram user.