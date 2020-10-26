Brennah Black Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Bodystocking On Instagram

Brennah Black left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram upload on Sunday. The model piqued the interest of her 631,000-plus followers as she opted for a sheer bodystocking.

In the sexy snap, Brennah went full bombshell in the slinky little ensemble. The garment was sleeveless and flaunted her muscular arms and shoulders. It fastened around her neck and had an open back to show even more skin.

The black bodystocking clung tightly to her ample bust and hugged her tiny waist. The outfit clung to her round booty and long, lean legs as it stretched over her feet.

Brennah stood on a hardwood floor in front of set of large windows. She placed her hands on the glass in front of her and arched her back as she bent one knee and lifted her leg. She tilted her head up and wore a seductive expression on her face. Through the glass, tons of lush, green foliage was visible.

In the caption of the post, she revealed that no one is to blame for the person she is today. She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back.

Brennah’s followers didn’t hesitate to share their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 18,000 times within the first 18 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 500 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Beautiful. Gorgeous. Perfect. Sensual. Fabulous. Breathtaking,” one follower stated.

“ABSOLUTELY MAGNIFICENT AND BREATHTAKING… so in Awe of You,” another gushed.

“Goddess Brenna You are gorgeous and stunning,” a third comment read.

“You are always so lovely my dear. This outfit is very revealing, but you look so gorgeous wearing it. I can’t take my eyes off of you. I could look at your pretty face and perfect physique all day long. You really are the most beautiful girl in the world,” a fourth user wrote.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to flashing her fit figure in racy ensembles online. She’s often photographed wearing skimpy lingerie, teeny bathing suits, tight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brennah grabbed the attention of her followers just last month when she opted for a neon lingerie set and a pair of navy blue pants. To date, that snap has pulled in more than 15,000 likes and over 450 comments.