Shawn Johnson Shares Series Of Adorable 1st Birthday Snaps Starring Daughter Drew

Shawn Johnson shared a set of cute snaps of a 1st birthday party for her gorgeous little girl, Drew Hazel East. The baby, whose special day is October 29, was feted by family and friends with an at-home party that included balloons, gifts, and a sweet smash cake that the little girl devoured.

In a sequence of seven images uploaded to Instagram, the young family celebrated Drew’s big day.

The first snap was a group shot of the trio which included Shawn and her husband Andrew, who knelt down to be on their daughter’s level as she sat in a wooden high chair. Drew wore a pink headband with a bow. That was paired with a pink overall set and multicolored sneakers. In front of her was a small cake with pink and purple icing.

Shawn wore a white shirt with multicolored stars atop it. That was paired with blue jeans. Andrew sported a burgundy top and dark jeans.

In the second slide was a close-up shot of the birthday girl. She had cake in both her hands and she smashed it between her fingers. Icing was seen on her lips.

The third photo showed Drew walking. Her legs were bare and she had on a t-shirt with the words “birthday babe” printed on it.

A photo that followed featured Drew underneath a halo of balloons as she held her arms up in the air. Her hands were covered with the sweet treat, which was smashed in front of her on the tray of her high chair.

The couple took a pic with their daughter for the next slide. Andrew looked directly at the camera while Shawn held Drew close to her body and gazed down at her face. Other snaps included Drew walking about after her gifts were opened, with paper and ribbons at her feet, as well as a photo of her mother and father staring at each other lovingly in what appeared to be the kitchen area of their home.

Fans shared their own happy wishes for Drew in the comments section of the post.

“She is such a beautiful baby! What a sweet girl!” wrote one fan.

“Happy day to your cute daughter,” added a second follower.

“Her face is the sweetest. What a Beauty!” exclaimed a third Instagram user.

“Awesome parents! Drew is a blessed little babe! Love watching your family grow!! God Bless,” wrote a fourth fan.