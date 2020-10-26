Katrin Freud Looks Super Sexy In A Fringed Swimsuit, Displays Her Enviable Curves In Latest Instagram Post

Ukrainian Playboy model Katrin Freud, who is also known as Ekaterina Sergeeva on social media, is popular among her 1 million Instagram followers for posting her skin-baring snapshots almost every day. Following her pic-posting routine, she took to her page on Sunday, October 25, and uploaded a set of sultry pics to mesmerize everyone.

In the images, Katrin rocked a nude-colored, one-piece bathing suit which left little to the imagination. It boasted a plunging neckline which put her enviable cleavage on full display. The bodice of the garment was embellished with gold buttons on the sides of the neckline as well as on the waistline. It included fringed detailing right below the waistline which rendered it a very feminine look. The risqué ensemble also put her long, sexy legs and thighs on full display.

Katrin wore her blond tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulders and back. In terms of jewelry, she opted for two delicate pendants, one of which had the letter K carved into it. The other one was a silver cross which rested right above her cleavage.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured somewhere in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where the hottie lives with her husband.

The daytime shoot took place outdoors, seemingly on the deck of a boat. The breathtaking view of the clear blue sky could be seen in the background.

Katrin shared two snaps from the photoshoot. In the first pic, she knelt on the boat and leaned forward. Tilting her head, she lightly touched her hair and gazed straight at the lens. She parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look. In the second image, she tilted her head to the left side, letting her locks fall over her cheek and covering her right eye. She placed her hands on her thighs, closed her eyes, and flashed a small smile.

In the caption, Katrin informed users that her swimsuit was from the online beachwear retailer, Empire of Summer.

Within 16 hours of going live, the snapshot amassed close to 7,000 likes. Besides, Katrin’s most ardent followers took to the comments section and posted about 270 messages in which they praised her sexy body, pretty looks, and her sensual style.

“You are so, so beautiful, just like a dream,” one of her fans commented.

“Omg, I’m in love with your outfit and beautiful body,” chimed in another follower.

“The most gorgeous woman in the whole world,” a third admirer remarked.

Aside from her followers, several other models and influencers also liked and commented on the photographs, including Jaylene Cook, Jackie Janzer, and Andreane Chamberland.