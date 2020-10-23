Katrin Freud Sizzles In A Black Bathing Suit On Instagram

Ukrainian Playboy model Katrin Freud, who is also known as Ekaterina Sergeeva on social media, is no stranger to flaunting her enviable figure on Instagram. Following her sultry pic-posting ritual, she took to her page on Friday, October 23, and wowed her 1 million followers with a steamy photograph, one which sent temperatures soaring.

In the snapshot, Katrin rocked a revealing black bathing suit which perfectly accentuated her curves. It consisted of thin straps and a plunging neckline which showed off an ample amount of cleavage. The stylish ensemble featured a cutout on the bodice together with mesh detailing. On the other hand, its high-cut leg opening put her sexy thighs and legs on full display.

Katrin wore her highlighted blond stresses down, letting her locks fall over her back. According to the geotag, the picture was captured at the Secret Beach in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The shoot took place outdoors, during the day. Lots of trees and a pool could be seen in the background.

To strike a pose, Katrin sat atop a rock and placed a hand on it for support. She leaned back and lifted her chin. The hottie tugged at the neckline of her swimsuit to show off major skin and gazed at the lens while soaking up the sun. She also parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

View this post on Instagram somewhere???? swimsuit @kj_swimwear A post shared by Ekaterina Sergeeva (@katrin_freud_) on Oct 23, 2020 at 5:30am PDT

In the caption, Katrin informed users that her sexy ensemble was from the online clothing and beachwear retailer, KJ Swimwear.

Within 10 hours of going live, the snapshot racked up more than 5,000 likes. In addition, her most ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and posted close to 230 messages in which they complimented her pretty looks as well as her sensual style.

“How can someone be this perfect and beautiful is beyond me,” one of her fans commented.

“Very beautiful, gorgeous, and incredibly stunning!!! You make my day with these hot snaps, baby girl,” chimed in another user, adding multiple heart and kiss emoji to the comment.

“Damn, that look!!! You are amazing and sexy, Katrin. Enjoy the sun,” a third follower remarked.

“Here’s the most stunning and the prettiest queen in the whole universe,” wrote a fourth admirer.

Other users posted words and phrases like “my goddess,” “mindblowing,” and “natural beauty,” to express their adoration.

Aside from her regular followers, several other models also liked and commented on the photo, including Lexy Stevens, Andreane Chamberland, and Natalia Fedorova.