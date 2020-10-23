Lyna Perez Flaunts Her Derriere In Two Revealing Halloween Costumes That Include A Thong & Lingerie

Lyna asked her fans to pick their favorite look.

Instagram model Lyna Perez turned to her fans to help her choose between two sexy Halloween costumes that left little of her voluptuous figure to the imagination.

Lyna modeled the revealing looks in a video that was a piece of promotional content for Bang Energy Drink. She never shies away from showing a lot of skin in the videos that she creates for the beverage brand, and her latest piece was no exception. At the begin of the clip, she was scantily clad in a loungewear set that included a pair of heather gray booty shorts and a white cropped tank. The shirt was skintight, and it had a low neckline that was substantially widened by her ample cleavage.

Lyna sat on a couch and informed her followers that she was trying to pick out “the perfect Halloween costume.” She was then shown modeling her first look. Her outfit appeared to be a revealing take on a cowgirl costume. It included a red top with a paisley pattern similar to the design that often decorates bandannas. The garment featured a knotted front that boosted her bust up. The number could barely contain her curves, and it rode up slightly to reveal a hint of underboob.

She teamed the tiny top with a denim skirt that was trimmed with flirty white ruffles. The piece was so short in the back that it put Lyna’s round derriere on full display. She wore a barely visible thong underneath it. The model completed her look with a thin red headband and a skinny black belt with a silver sheriff star buckle.

Lyna teased her viewers by stretching her arms up in the air and doing a playful little dance. She also gave them a brief glimpse of her peachy posterior by turning to the side, giving it a little shake, and provocatively placing her hands underneath its lower curves.

Lyna’s second look was inspired by a firefighter’s suit. She sizzled in a black pushup bra decorated with delicate lace trim. She paired the lingerie with sheer bottoms that had a cheeky back and a gold badge emblem on the front right. Green and silver reflective stripes ran down the tiny shorts’ sides. A pair of red suspenders were attached to the low waist. She sensually removed one of the straps from a shoulder as she smiled at her viewers. She also hopped up and down, spun around, and gave her fans one final booty shake.

Many of Lyna’s Instagram followers couldn’t seem to choose between her looks, so the word “both” appeared in many responses to her post. Some of her devotees didn’t reference the costumes at all.

“Yes my princess you are always smoking hot,” wrote one admirer.

“I’m damn sure, you can beat any actress in beauty,” read another message.