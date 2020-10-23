Drew Barrymore, 45, Earns Praise For Age-Defying Good Looks As She Recreates ‘Scream’ Character

Drew Barrymore is bringing her Scream character back from the dead, and earning some high marks for her age-defying good looks.

The 45-year-old actress recently reprised her iconic role as Casey Becker in the opening sequence of the 1996 horror flick, bringing back the short blonde hair and white sweater that she wore for the frightening scene. As Hollywood Life noted, she adopted the look for a sketch of The Drew Barrymore Show, with the celebrity news outlet praising Barrymore by saying it “looks like she hasn’t aged a day since 1996!”

The skit explored what would have happened if Becker had survived rather than becoming the first on-screen victim of the psycho killer, where she was quickly dispatched. In the short segment, the killer exchanges text messages rather than the mysterious call that viewers see in the opening minutes of the movie — only this time, Barrymore is able to see the caller ID and ignore the call.

The segment has attracted some viral interest, racking up tens of thousands of likes and plenty of compliments from fans who also believe that she looks the same as she did nearly a quarter of a century ago.

“I watched Scream for the first time last week and I was so mad that Drew got killed off first when she was looking so cute with her little blonde bob!” one person commented on the video posted by The Drew Barrymore Show.

“How does she look almost the same as in 1996?” another wrote.

As Hollywood Life added, Barrymore has spoken about her decision to take the iconic role with the shock to fans. Not only is her death sudden and shocking, but many fans were surprised to see Barrymore — who had been billed as one of the top stars — being killed off just a few minutes into the horror flick.

In a recent appearance on Hot Ones, Barrymore said that it had been a pet peeve when watching horror movies to see the main character “slugging through to the end,” and wanted to do something different if she accepted the role in Scream.

“What I wanted to do is to take that comfort zone away. So, I asked if I could be Casey Becker, so that we would establish this rule does not apply in this film,” she shared, via Hollywood Life.

As The Inquisitr reported, Barrymore has been in a nostalgic mood in recent weeks. She kicked off her new talk show by reuniting with the co-stars of her 2000 action flick Charlie’s Angels.