Zara Larsson Poses In PVC Pants & Matching Thigh-High Boots For ‘Narcisse’ Magazine

Zara Larsson took to Instagram to update fans with some new pics of herself that took place for Narcisse magazine. The two-photo upload saw the Swedish singer wearing two different outfits.

In the first shot, the “Don’t Worry Bout Me” hitmaker stunned in a black top that appeared to be semi-sheer. The item of clothing was tucked into her high-waisted PVC pants of the same color. The garment was tight-fitted and was paired with thigh-high boots that were made from the same material. Larsson completed her look with black gloves. She slicked back her shoulder-length blond hair and looked to be going for a wet style.

The 22-year-old was captured lying down on her front with her legs crossed over in the air. Larsson gazed over to her right and showcased her profile while resting her elbows on the ground.

In the next slide, she went topless underneath a black leather jacket. Larsson displayed her decolletage and wore the attire with a matching miniskirt that fell above her upper thigh. She opted for long socks while keeping her locks slicked back. Larsson decorated her short nails with a coat of black polish and accessorized with a ring.

The entertainer was photographed crouching down in front of a plain backdrop. She placed one arm on her knee and the other on top of a white surface. Larsson stared directly at the camera lens with a fierce look.

In the tags, she credited her stylist Keeley Dawson, makeup artist Niki M’nray, hairstylist Patrick Wilson, manicurist Robbie Tomkins for helping her look glam.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 110,000 likes and over 380 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.2 million followers.

“WOW MADE MY JAW DROP,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“The way you managed to snap even without eyebrows whew,” another person shared.

“I found the love of my life,” remarked a third fan.

“Why you are so beautiful??? Why??” a fourth admirer commented.

