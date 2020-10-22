Yovanna Ventura Slays In A Sports Bra & Skintight Leggings As She Snuggles Her Dog

Yovanna Ventura shared a stunning trio of snapshots with her 5.3 million Instagram followers on Thursday, October 22. She posed with her dog Tatum and referenced a couple of ways that she and her pup are quite alike.

The slim model wore an ensemble from Alo Yoga for these snaps. She chose their “Fast” set that was comprised of a black sports bra and matching leggings. Both pieces had zippers with O-rings on the front and Yovanna added chunky black boots to complete the look.

She left the zipper on her sports bra unzipped a bit, enough to showcase her cleavage. The waistband of the leggings sat above her navel, but there was enough of a gap between the two garments to showcase Yovanna’s rock-hard abs.

In the first picture, Yovanna knelt down and hugged her buddy. She looked directly toward the camera and flaunted her slim stems and a bit of cleavage.

The second photo showed Yovanna standing tall as she leaned back against the wall. Her dog remained next to her, but all eyes were on her impossibly long legs. the skintight fit of the leggings accentuated her curvy hips and everybody got a good look at her chiseled abdominals as well.

The third shot was of Yovanna standing to the side. The photographer seemed to be positioned a couple of steps down from where she was, and the angle served to elongate her slim legs even further.

Yovanna stood with her legs spread apart, with one foot placed slightly ahead of the other. This stance allowed her to tease everybody with the curves of her pert derriere as she exuded a vibe of confidence.

The model’s followers were quick to show their appreciation for these pictures. During the first hour that the snapshots were on her Instagram page, nearly 42,000 likes and 220 comments poured in.

“Luckiest good boy in the world,” one fan wrote of Tatum.

“Effortlessly Flawless,” another declared.

“Aww the both of you are so cute & adorable,” a follower praised.

“You always looking so amazing queen love you,” someone else raved.

Yovanna’s caption pointed out that both she and her dog were tough and had warm hearts. It seemed that people had a tough time choosing which of the two they thought looked more incredible, as Tatum seemed to give his mama a run for her money.

Anybody who follows Yovanna knows that she adores her pups. Not long ago, she shared another string of snapshots showing her in a skintight loungewear set, and in that case, she held her small pup. People adore seeing her shower her pals with love and adoration, and the love the two share was quite apparent in these new pictures.