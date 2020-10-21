Kara Del Toro Shows Off Her Hourglass Curves In A Belted Miniskirt

Maxim bombshell Kara Del Toro tantalized her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling snap captured while she was out and about in the city. She posed in front of an eye-catching red brick building with ornate white window frames, and in the caption, asked her followers to take a guess as to where she was.

The ensemble Kara wore was from the brand boohoo, and she made sure to tag the company’s Instagram page in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself. She flaunted her flawless figure in a high-waisted miniskirt that featured a belt in the same material as the skirt itself. The cinched waist accentuated her hourglass shape, and the beige fabric clung to her hips and legs before ending just a few inches down her thighs. Her sculpted legs were on full display in the skimpy piece.

She paired the eye-catching skirt with a simple white top that had a scooped neckline. The garment revealed a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and she added a hint of glamor with a golden necklace.

Kara layered a fluffy cream-colored coat over top of it, and the coat reached all the way to her knees, though she kept it open so her curves remained visible.

She held a to-go coffee cup in one hand and had a Fendi bag slung over her other forearm. She also had a pair of earrings in. She placed one hand on her waist as she gazed seductively at the camera, her long locks tumbling down her chest in tousled curls. Her hair was styled in a deep side part with major volume at the crown, and a portion of her face was hidden by the curtain of silky strands.

Kara’s fans absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 4,100 likes within just 33 minutes of going live, as well as 60 comments from her eager audience.

“Wow so stunning,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“Wherever it is it’s now the hottest town ever,” another follower added, referencing Kara’s caption.

“You’re gorgeous,” a third fan chimed in.

“You’re so so pretty girl,” another commented.

