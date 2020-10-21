Hugh Grant Jokes About Cutting His Kids’ Hair in Quarantine: ‘I Just Strapped Them to a Chair’

Like many bored parents in quarantine, Hugh Grant has taken to practicing his amateur barber skills on his children, as People reported.

The Love Actually actor, 60, appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday, where he talked about adjusting to life in the COVID-19 lockdown and how he learned to cut hair on his daughter’s Barbie to pass the time.

“Then I started cutting my children’s hair, whether they wanted a haircut or not. I just strapped them to a chair and cut their hair.” said the father of five, jokingly.

Asked how he rates himself as a dad, Grant quipped that he would call himself “enchanting” but didn’t know what his kids would say.

Grant has two children (Felix Chang, 7, and daughter Tabitha Xaio Xi, 9) with ex Tinglan Hong, as well as three kids (a 2-year-old, a 4-year-old daughter and an 8-year-old) with current wife Anna Eberstein, whom he married in May 2018.

“I have no complaints; I’m one of the lucky ones,” Grant said about his family life on GMA.

“Having said that, I’m quite old and my children are very young and I can’t say that’s entirely easy,” the actor flippantly continued.

Hugh Grant is cracking us up this morning getting real about quarantine and fatherhood ???? pic.twitter.com/xbgJhdeoTZ — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 21, 2020

Grant will play an enigmatic husband and father in the new HBO thriller The Undoing alongside Nicole Kidman, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

In a recent conversation with his costar for Marie Claire, Grant spoke about how he shot the series in New York City for five months in 2019 without his family, as they stayed home in London.

Kidman brought her daughters — Faith Margaret, 9, and Sunday Rose, 12 — from Nashville, Tennessee for the production along with husband Keith Urban. Grant called her choice “very sensible” and said in hindsight he regretted not bringing his children.

“I thought, ‘Oh, fantastic opportunity to get away from my screaming children.’ I left everyone in London,” he told the Australian actress.

Once the actor flew out to New York in order to film, however, he missed his family intensely, calling the experience “awful.”

“I remember almost every scene I acted in made me cry. I remember [director] Susanne Bier having to say, ‘Hugh, you’re only asking for a cup of coffee, so maybe tears are not appropriate,'” Grant recalled.

Based on the 2014 novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz, The Undoing was written by David E. Kelley, who also worked with Kidman on the Emmy award-winning Big Little Lies. The limited series was delayed due to the pandemic, but will premiere on HBO on October 25, 2020.