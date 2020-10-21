‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: 4 Shocking Moments To Look Out For On Wednesday

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, October 21, 2020 promises to be a very interest and exciting day in Salem, which fans won’t want to miss.

There will be four main events happening in Wednesday’s episode, per Soap Hub. One of the most shocking moments will come when Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) gets a very surprising visitor.

Chad will be taken aback when he sees Stefano’s former henchmen, Dr. Wilhelm Rolf (William Utay) come strolling into the DiMera Mansion unannounced and uninvited.

Rolf is supposed to be behind bars. The last time that fans saw him he was being locked up for implanting a chip into Steve Johnson’s (Stephen Nichols) brain that made him believe that he was the late Stefano DiMera. During that time, Rolf also brainwashed Chad and Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall).

Eventually, he was put away for the crimes, but did appeared in scenes with Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus), who was looking for the serum that would prove whether or not Jake Lambert (Brandon Barash) was her presumed dead husband, Stefan DiMera. However, it was later revealed that Jake was Stefan’s long lost twin brother.

With the power out in Salem, it looks like another jailbreak is setting some Salem’s most hated villains free, and Dr. Rolf will certainly be one of them.

Meanwhile, Orpheus will also be on the loose. Orpheus has been a thorn in the side of many Salem citizens, most of all Marlena.

Most recently, Orpheus caused heartbreak when it was revealed that he was the person who drove the car that hit and killed Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans). That accident also caused Sarah Horton’s (Linsey Godfrey) to lose her daughter, Mickey.

Orpheus and his son, Christian Maddox, also known as Evan Frears, then set up Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) for the crime. Maggie was so beside herself when she believed that she had taken two lives that she attempted to commit suicide. Now, Orpheus will be back in town, and he’ll look to Marlena for help.

Clyde Weston (James Reed) will be the third man to break out of jail during the blackout. Clyde will immediately seek out his son, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), and put him in a tough position.

Clyde will likely ask Ben to help him get away so that he won’t have to go back to jail. However, Ben has a lot on his mind right now as he’s currently mourning the death of his wife, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

Finally, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) will continue to struggle to keep the truth from his pregnant wife Lani Price (Sal Stowers). Eli doesn’t want Lani to know that he’s helping Melinda Trask put Kristen DiMera behind bars in order to save Lani from a similar fate.