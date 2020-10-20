Chelsea Handler Puffs On A Morning Joint And Flashes Gorgeous Smile: ‘Wakey Bakey, My Friends!’

Chelsea Handler thrilled her 4 million Instagram followers with her intoxicating update on Tuesday, in which the hilarious and often controversial comedian took a hit from a sizeable marijuana cigarette while Bobby McFerrin’s single “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” played in the background.

Over 82,000 supportive fans liked the clip during the first afternoon it was posted, including one from actress Kate Hudson.

In the still image preceding the video, Chelsea was pictured sitting on the end of a small cushioned lounge with a gray coverlet featuring a textured leaf pattern. Matching pillows, paired with two in contrasting yellow, were stacked against one another at the head of the furniture.

Chelsea wore a flowing black dress with a delicate pink and red floral pattern. It had a plunging neckline and cap sleeves, and draped well below her knees. Her blond hair was parted off center and styled in loose curls that grazed her shoulders. She accessorized with a white beaded bracelet around one wrist.

She grasped a red lighter in a fist in her right hand, and seemingly very comfortably held a lit pre-rolled joint in the first two fingers of her left hand, close to her lips.

Chelsea looked up at the camera with a wide, easy smile on her face.

A cream-colored canvas tote bag with black polka dots laid on the cushion to the right of her. It was printed with the logo for Sweet Flower Shops, whom Chelsea tagged in the caption.

A small yellow cardboard box with the words “bring me out to play,” in the corner sat next to it.

Chelsea’s Instagram followers loved the post, and flooded the comments section with adoration for the flippant producer and activist.

“You are such a ray of sunshine. Happy wake n bake,” declared one fan, sprinkling in the appropriate sun emoji and adding a green heart at the end.

“I’ll never forget the day you gave me THC chocolate backstage at a taping of the Chelsea show and I had one of the most intense trips of my life after eating too much of it. Should have listened to you lmao,” recalled fashion stylist Suzie Grime.

“I like this story,” responded Chelsea.

“I like you, mama,” said Suzie, adding a heart symbol at the end.

Just a few weeks ago, as reported by The Inquisitr, Chelsea participated in a star-studded video in which celebrities went nude and explained the importance of voting in November’s election.