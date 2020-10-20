Ghislaine Maxwell’s ‘Extremely Personal’ Deposition Surrounding Her Sex Life Must Be Made Public, Court Rules

A federal court ruled on Monday that a 418-page deposition in which Ghislaine Maxwell was interrogated about her sex life must be made public, The Daily Mail reported. The Court of Appeal for the Second Circuit in New York ruled that Maxwell’s appeal against the releasing of the documents was “meritless,” and the panel of judges found that the lower court had “applied the correct legal framework” in making the decision to make the deposition public.

“We cannot conclude that the district court abused its discretion in ordering the unsealing of the deposition materials,” the judges stated, in response to the British socialite’s appeal.

According to the publication, the new ruling means that the lengthy documents could be made public within days, against Maxwell’s wishes.

Maxwell, 58, faces charges that she allegedly lured underage girls to alleged paedophile Jeffrey Epstein between 1994 and 1997. She is currently in jail awaiting trial.

However, Maxwell’s lawyers have claimed that releasing the deposition surrounding her sex life would prejudice her right to a fair trial, the news outlet reported. Her legal team previously said that the deposition contains attempts to “compel Ms Maxwell to answer intrusive questions about her sex life.”

Furthermore, they have described the questioning as “extremely personal, confidential and subject to considerable abuse by the media.”

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

The deposition comprises part of thousands of files that are gradually being made public as part of a defamation case — separate to the criminal case — brought by Epstein victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the publication reported. Giuffre claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew, which the royal denies, and alleges that Maxwell groomed her.

While Maxwell settled the defamation case in 2017, media organizations applied to have the documents related to the case made available to the public. This information is now being released gradually, on a rolling basis.

Giuffre’s lawyer David Boies said he was “pleased” with the decision of the court. He added that the release of the deposition was in the public interest, as it would help to engender an understanding of “the scope and scale of Jeffrey Epstein’s sex trafficking ring, and the efforts made to conceal it.”

The court’s decision came a few months after Maxwell in August requested to be removed from “uniquely onerous” solitary confinement and placed with the general prison population, as The Inquisitr covered. The motion claimed that Maxwell was being “treated worse” that other pretrial detainees in a comparable situation, due to her connection with Epstein.