Lindsey Pelas Looks Smoking Hot In A Revealing Yellow Bikini For Steamy Instagram Video

Buxom blond Lindsey Pelas thrilled her 8.8 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a sizzling video in which she showed off her curves in skimpy swimwear. The clip was intended to promote Bang Energy, an energy drink company that she has featured in many videos on her page before.

Lindsey was outside, with a large set of sliding glass doors visible behind her that reflected a breathtaking view. Greenery could also be spotted in the reflection, and she appeared to be spending time in an outdoor oasis filled with lush greenery. Several different seating areas were present throughout the space, although despite her scenic surroundings, Lindsey’s curvaceous figure remained the focal point of the update.

She showed off her ample assets in a bright yellow bikini top that featured a cut-out portion with a beige fabric that added visual interest to the piece. Thin yellow straps tied around her neck, and the garment put a serious amount of cleavage on display.

Her platinum blond locks tumbled down her chest in soft curls, and several strands fell in front of her face as they blew in the wind.

Lindsey smiled flirtatiously at the camera as she played with her hair and eventually took a long sip of a Bang Energy beverage in the Birthday Cake Bash flavor.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms in the same sunny yellow hue. The sides of her bottoms sat low on her hips, stretching over her voluptuous curves and leaving plenty of her toned stomach on display.

She moved to several spots in the outdoor area throughout the video, playing with her silky tresses and keeping a smoldering gaze on the camera as she flaunted her ample assets.

Lindsey wore no accessories beyond a pair of small hoop earrings, letting her beauty take center stage. Her fans absolutely loved the update, and the post received over 46,300 likes within three hours of going live. It also racked up 399 comments from her followers in the same time span.

“Super hot,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of flame emoji.

“Love that perfect body,” another added, including two heart eyes emoji in the comment.

“I don’t know if there is anyone as gorgeous as you,” a third fan commented.

“You’re the best distraction Lindsey,” another follower remarked.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Lindsey celebrated the final shots for her 2021 calendar shoot by sharing a tantalizing video clip featuring other gorgeous models. She and three other curvaceous bombshells were posing in the middle of a luxurious-looking space with a large curved staircases stretching up to a second story.