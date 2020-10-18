Qimmah Russo Leaves Little To Imagination In Shiny Silver Bikini

American fitness trainer Qimmah Russo updated her Instagram account with some revealing new photos of herself in a bikini on Sunday, October 18, dazzling her 1.6 million followers. The 26-year-old Q-Flex Fitness founder was photographed seemingly inside of a warehouse for the four-photo slideshow, where she stood next to a metal barrel.

Qimmah took center stage in every shot as she switched between numerous sexy poses. In the first image, the model stood on her tip-toes with her body facing the camera. Her legs were parted and her arms were down by her sides as she wore an intense facial expression. She stared directly at the camera’s lens.

She posed similarly in the second image, this time grabbing her locks with her left hand as her right hand rested on the barrel. The third snapshot displayed her as she popped one hip out to showcase her curvy form. She had her arms in the air in the fourth frame, exuding a whimsical vibe. She looked away from the camera in this pic.

Her long raven hair was styled in mermaid waves as it cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. Qimmah’s chest was on show as she rocked a skimpy black bikini top that tied around her neck and back. The garment featured two ruched triangular cups that revealed a great deal of her cleavage.

The suit’s matching bottoms featured a scanty cut that accentuated Qimmah’s curvy hips and bodacious booty. The side-straps were tied into bows and drew eyes her chiseled core.

In the post’s caption, she promoted her 28-day workout program. She also provided users with her email address should they have any inquiries.

The jaw-dropping photoset quickly proved to be a smash with social media users, as it garnered more than 22,000 likes since going live just two hours ago. Hundreds of fans also headed to the comments section to praise the model on her sculpted physique, her good looks, and her revealing bathing suit.

“Beautiful photos and gorgeous physique,” one individual wrote, filling their comment with a series of heart-eye and kiss-face emoji.

“You are so perfect love,” chimed in another admirer.

“HOT… Body is looking tight,” a third fan asserted, adding a number of fire emoji.

“Magnificent body love,” a fourth user admitted.

The beauty has served up a number of smoking-hot looks to her Instagram this month. On October 16, she posted some images in which she rocked a plunging pink Dior pajama shirt. That series received more than 43,000 likes to date.