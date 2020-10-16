Kristin Cavallari Sizzles In All Black As She Leans On A Vintage Convertible & Teases ‘Take A Ride With Me’

Kristin Cavallari looked sizzling-hot in her Friday morning Instagram post. She showcased some jewelry from her Uncommon James line, but that was only one dazzling component of this picture that captured everybody’s attention.

The Very Cavallari star posed alongside a vintage white convertible car. A motorcycle could be seen behind the car and a rusted, textured metal wall added a touch of contrast to Kristin’s glamorous look.

The 33-year-old mom of three wore a black ensemble that consisted of a long-sleeved mock turtleneck and a very short skirt. A slit up one leg revealed an extra touch of skin and there appeared to be some silver detailing across Kristin’s waist. The form-fitting outfit highlighted Kristin’s slim figure and showcased plenty of leg with the skirt hem that rested on her upper thighs.

The reality television personality and fashion designer also wore a pair of strappy black heels that earned rave reviews from her fans. She had her blond tresses pulled back into a messy updo and left several tresses loose that she tucked behind her ear on one side.

Kristin leaned a hip against the door frame of the convertible and braced herself on one arm. Her other hand rested on the frame of the windshield and she looked off to the side, away from the camera. A few pieces of jewelry could be seen, and she noted they were from her demi-fine Uncommon James collection.

It did not take long for Kristin’s 4.1 million Instagram followers to go wild over this snap. More than 26,000 likes and 200 comments poured in during the first 45 minutes after the snapshot had first been shared. The Laguna Beach veteran teasingly invited everybody to take a ride with her, and it appeared that she had plenty of volunteers.

“You have always the coolest and best photos ever,” one fan raved.

“I would definitely go for a ride with u Kristin!!!! Ur so beautiful!!!!” another praised.

“Stunning. Like your press tour for the cookbook. Very classy and funny and beautiful,” commented a follower.

“Always on POINT @kristincavallari so gorgeous!” someone else declared.

Kristin has navigated some drama in her personal life in recent months, but she looked absolutely fierce and confident in this snap. She split from husband Jay Cutler a few months ago and generated some headlines a few days ago when she was spotted with a potential new beau. Despite her love life woes, The Hills personality exuded nothing but confidence in this photo and her followers loved every aspect of it.