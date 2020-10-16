‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Olivia Brower Sizzles In A Metallic Swimsuit For Throwback Polaroid

Sports Illustrated star Olivia Brower dropped the jaws of her 344,000 Instagram followers after posting a throwback polaroid shot in which she wore the tiniest of metallic swimsuits. In her caption, Brower explained that the photo was taken in preparations for one of the magazine’s famed swim issues.

The neckline was an incredibly revealing scooped style and dipped low enough to showcase nearly all of the model’s cleavage. Meanwhile, the bottom of the ensemble was just as skimpy as the top. The leg cuts of the garment extended all the way up past her belly button to end just under her bust in a retro slingshot silhouette. The result was that the model showed off an insane amount of her body, both across her torso as well as her hips.

The fabric was a beige color with a metallic sheen that not only added to the vintage vibes of the look but also accentuated Brower’s golden tan. The model accessorized with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and sported a chic eggshell manicure.

The setting for the shot was appeared to be a simple hallway. Brower stood in front of a sky blue wall, with a light-switch visible through the crook of her arm. A white wall and hint of a hallway offered were visible in the outer frames of the picture.

Brower left her hair un-styled so that her brunette locks cascaded down to rest around her shoulders. She posed by facing the camera directly and jutting out her hip to emphasize her curves. She placed her right hand on her thigh to accentuate her hourglass figure and gave fans a small but alluring smile.

In addition to explaining the original purpose of the polaroid, Brower also added a yellow heart to her caption, expressing her love for her experiences with the famed magazine.

Followers went wild over the new update and awarded the throwback shot over 12,000 likes and more than 150 comments.

“God you are so hot,” gushed one awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment with a heart-eye face emoji.

“I am consistently blown away by your beauty,” confessed a second.

“Wow very beautiful sweetheart… always nice to see you again. Missed seeing you this year at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition launch party!” wrote a third.

“Holy shnikees! This is one hot Polaroid! Cutie pie!” raved a fourth, concluding the comment with three lovestruck face symbols, a silly face, and a fire symbol.

This is not the first time this week that Brower has wowed social media in swimwear. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the stunner recently dropped jaws after modeling a black bikini.