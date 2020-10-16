Angeline Varona Wows In Tiny Red Bikini In Latest Instagram Video

Angeline Varona returned to Instagram with a sizzling hot video that titillated the majority of her followers. On Thursday, October 15, the Latina model showed off her fabulous figure in a skimpy red bikini.

In the saucy clip, Angeline was seen aboard a yacht, flaunting her bodacious curves and ample assets at the beach. At the beginning of the reel, she posed front and center and played with her long locks as she held onto the railings with her left hand. The next part showed the babe walking away from the camera. Her perky booty instantly became the main attraction.

She turned around to face the videographer, tossing her tresses. The next segment featured Angeline holding a can of Bang Energy drink. She took a sip and did several poses. The influencer was also seen sitting in the lounge area, enjoying her beverage.

Angeline rocked a red bikini that exposed plenty of skin. It included a minuscule top that featured fully-lined cups cut so small, her breasts were hardly covered. As a result, the swimwear displayed a glimpse of her underboob, as well as her sideboob from certain angles. The garment also had a plunging neckline that exposed her cleavage. The thin straps that provided support went over her neck, with another pair of strings tied around her back.

The matching thong was just as revealing. It boasted a low-cut waistline that accentuated her flat tummy. The waistband clung high to her slim waist, highlighting her curvy hips. Only a tiny piece of fabric covered her privates, and the high cut design showed a hint of her tattoo on her groin area.

Angeline accessorized with her favorite stud earrings and had her nails painted with white polish. She left her brunette hair down and straight. She let the long strands fall over her shoulders, with the rest cascading down her back.

In the caption, Angeline expressed her love for boating, as well as having a refreshing drink on a “hot day.” She also urged her fans to follow the brand and the company’s CEO. According to the geotag, she was in Dubai.

In under a day of being live on the social media site, the post has earned more than 49,700 likes and over 300 comments. Hundreds of her online supporters flocked to the comments section, showering her with gushing messages. Several other admirers also praised her beauty.

“Back at work? You’re tough and beautiful!” a fan commented.

“My favorite flavor! You are amazing, Angie,” added another admirer.

“I think I can see all the wrecked boats in the background that was too busy trying to take a look at you,” a third follower wrote.