Suzy Cortez Bends Over And Gyrates Insane Booty In Close-Up Dance Clip

Suzy Cortez sent pulses racing with her most recent Instagram post on Thursday night, in which the Miss Bum Bum World 2019 bounced her famous booty in a scandalously sexy video clip for her 2.4 million followers.

She danced to the song “Lento” by Dominican artist Nfasis, which featured a strong repetitive beat and lyrics that instructed movement, which she quoted in the caption. According to a Google translation, Suzy followed the words perfectly with her up and down lunges and her slow gyrations.

The post had been viewed over 12,000 times in the first hour after it was uploaded.

The still image that introduced the clip showed a tight shot of Suzy bending over and facing the camera with her amazing backside. Her legs were spread far apart from one another and she placed her open palms on the tops of her bent knees. She arched her back to emphasize the rounded shape of her assets.

Her head faced forward, and her long, brunette tresses were pulled over her left shoulder.

She wore a tiny pair of athletic shorts that barely covered her cheeks featuring a camouflage print in traditional shades of brown, tan, and olive. They were paired with a black racerback sports bra with pale yellow accents. An additional pair of white straps running parallel across both shoulders suggested there was another undergarment beneath the visible top.

As the video commenced, Suzy was in the position described above, but facing the camera with her right side. She placed one palm on top of the other in front of her body and started a series of deep lunges in time with the music, flexing her enormous, ripped thighs for the camera.

She dipped up and down seemingly effortlessly a few times, then sidestepped without missing a beat into the location that put her derriere in full focus.

As the rhythm in the song changed, Suzy altered her moves slightly, making them increasingly more provocative. She swiveled her hips and dropped her hands to her legs, which she straightened for a moment as she flung her hair seductively over her head. She jiggled her behind, which was on full display, to the chorus break and then began gyrating her hips in a circular motion.

Hundreds of Suzy’s Instagram supporters flooded the post with adoration at the time of this writing. Most chose to express themselves with series of affectionate emoji, the most common being heart-eyes and peach symbols.