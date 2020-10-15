Jessica Naz Wears Lacy Bustier And Unzips Her Daisy Dukes In Latest Update

Jessica Naz stunned her 496,000 Instagram followers with her most recent post on Thursday afternoon. The Guess Jeans model shared a pair of photos that beautifully displayed her enviable physique. The post received over 5,400 likes in the first hour after it went live.

Jessica geotagged her location in Los Angeles, and the rustic background indicated the shoot occurred on the outskirts of the sprawling city. She posed standing in a field of tall grasses with the setting sun at her back. Golden light streamed through the entire scene, creating a glittering effect across the dry foliage and illuminating the outline of her figure.

She wore a black, floral lace bustier with satin ribbon accents in pale blue. It featured lined underwire cups connected to adjustable straps that pushed up her bust and emphasized her cleavage. The top of the garment was embellished with the ribbon, which was woven through the rounded edges of the lace over her breasts and joined in the center with a small bow.

An implied boning down either side of her midriff had the same decorative addition. The piece fit snugly around her midriff and ended at the most slender part of her waist, exposing her navel.

Jessica combined the lingerie with a pair of tight, cut-off denim shorts. The Levi’s had a light wash and a high waist. Soft, white strings dangled from the distressed bottom hem and tickled against her upper thighs.

In the first image, Jessica faced the camera with her derriere and angled slightly to the left, displaying the front of her figure in profile. She turned her head over her shoulder to gaze directly at the camera, and the sun burst through a few tendrils of her brunette hair to create a star-shaped highlight next to her face.

She arched her back and let both arms relax at her sides, loosely curling the fingers of her right hand.

The second snap pictured Jessica head-on and in a more provocative pose. She stood with her legs apart and shorts unzipped and folded over her hips. She hooked her thumbs into the front of the shorts and let both palms drape against the center of her lower belly.

