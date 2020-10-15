Sarah Hyland Exposes Her Killer Legs In A Skintight Snakeskin-Print Dress Alongside Wells Adams

Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland looked happy and stylish in her most recent Instagram update alongside her fiancé, Wells Adams. The petite brunette showed off her killer legs and the rest of her fit figure while wearing a tight ensemble.

In the gorgeous shots, Sarah is seen sporting a skintight blue snakeskin-print dress. The garment featured a scooped neckline that showed off her ample cleavage, as well as thin spaghetti straps that showcased her muscled arms and shoulders.

The dress fit snugly around her curvy hips and tiny waist. It also boasted a thigh-high slit that gave fans a peek at her lean and toned legs. She accessorized the style with multiple bracelets on her wrist, rings on her fingers, and layered gold necklaces. She also added black heels.

Sarah wore her long, dark hair styled in bouncy curls. She pulled back her bangs with a clip as the strands fell down her back and around her shoulders.

Meanwhile, Wells opted for a bright red collared shirt and a pair of khaki pants. He cuffed the bottom of his pants and wore white sneakers on his feet.

In the first photo, Sarah and Wells posed in front of a swimming pool. They embraced each other as Sarah lifted one leg behind her and gave her future husband a kiss on the cheek while he smiled widely.

The second shot was a candid that featured Wells looking less than enthusiastic as Sarah pushed him away with a goofy grin on her face.

The final shot featured the couple snuggling up with their arms around each other. Wells placed one hand in his pocket and Sarah stuck her tongue out playfully.

Sarah’s over 7.7 million followers seemed to fall in love with the post. The photos garnered more than 127,000 likes within the first 40 minutes after they were shared to her feed. Her supporters also left over 220 comments during that time.

“Love you both and your love for each other!” one follower stated.

“So happy for the both of you just maybe there’s hope for me yet,” another wrote.

“YOU GUYS ARE THE CUTEST!!!!” a third comment read.

“Literally my favorite couple ever,” a fourth user gushed.

The actress doesn’t seem to be shy about showing off her gym-honed figure in her her online photos. She’s often seen rocking bathing suits, teeny tops, and tight pants in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently dropped the jaws of her fans when she rocked a black bikini while having some fun in the sun. To date, that post has racked up more than 253,000 likes and 300 comments.