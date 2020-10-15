Ashley Hebert & JP Rosenbaum Split: ‘The Bachelorette’ Pair Says Breakup Comes After ‘Years’ Of Damage

The Bachelorette fans were stunned late Wednesday evening when a long-time couple from the franchise announced their separation. Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum have split after eight years of marriage.

Ashley and JP posted about their separation in Instagram posts. They shared the same photo, a sweet one that showed them dancing together at a formal event, but their captions differed a bit.

They acknowledged that this was difficult news to share and that fans would likely be stunned to hear of their split. They said the breakup was amicable, and that they had been separated for several months already.

JP and Ashley both noted the beautiful children they have together, Fordy and Essie. They said they had been trying to repair the issues in their marriage for years, and the time had finally come to go their separate ways.

“[W]e’ve decided that it is in our family’s best interest to create new and separate lives for our children,” Ashley wrote in her Instagram post.

They also both asked for privacy, noting that their main focus right now was to create healthy, stable lives for their two young children.

Another sentiment that was mentioned in both captions was that Ashley and JP had come to determine that they had fundamental differences that took a toll on their relationship.

In JP’s note, he said he had written the announcement dozens of times before deciding it was ready to share. He noted his disbelief and sadness at what had happened and admitted that this was not a sudden decision.

He also said that there was nobody to blame and no singular incident that prompted the split. Ultimately, he said, they were two very different people with significantly different perspectives that were too much to overcome. He added that they were unable to get on the same page regarding a number of fundamentals that were central to having a healthy marriage.

As The Bachelorette pair anticipated, fans were completely stunned by this news. A combined 30,000 likes signaling everybody’s support along with more than 2,500 comments flooded the two posts during the first hour after they’d been uploaded.

“Wow! I’m so shocked by this and I’m so sorry to hear this news. This must have been incredibly hard on you both. Sending love and prayers your way,” one person said in response to JP’s Instagram post.

The announcement from the popular pair from The Bachelorette comes almost a year after JP battled Guillain-Barre syndrome. As they kept people updated on that difficult situation, there did not seem to be any signs of discord between them.

Those who follow the pairings within The Bachelor franchise are usually pretty adept at picking up on splits before they are announced. This time, however, it seems that the breakup between Ashley and JP left everybody completely shellshocked.