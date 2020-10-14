Laura Sagra Puts On Cheeky Display In Revealing One-Piece Swimsuit

Colombian Instagram model Laura Sagra delighted her 956,000 followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, October 13, showed the fitness model flaunting her pert derriere while wearing an olive green one-piece bathing suit. Standing on a balcony as she gave her cheeky display, her fans instantly responded in the comments section.

Laura wore a simple olive green bathing suit. It plunged down low in the front and revealed some cleavage as the celebrity posed on a balcony. However, once she turned toward the view and rested her arms on the railing, the new position revealed that the swimsuit had a thong back and her pert derriere was now on display.

Her long blond locks were straightened and parted to one side. She also wore a pink bandanna that was knotted at the front. Some strands of hair were pulled free and framed her pretty face.

The model performed a variety of poses, pushing her long blond locks out of the way at one point. She then sat in a white wicker hanging chair, rocking it gently as she continued to look at the view. Eventually, she took a sip of a Bang Energy drink and smiled at the camera.

As soon as Laura posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within six hours, the photo had already gathered close to 38,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her avid supporters.

Many of the responses were in Spanish. Often used was the word “hermosa,” which means “beautiful” in Spanish, according to a Google translation.

“Outstanding!” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Laura I just want to say UR very very beautiful!!,” a fan declared, using all-caps in order to fully show their enthusiasm.

“Thank you for sharing your beautiful and gorgeous pictures,” another user stated.

“Dat booty though,” a fourth person wrote, also using a row of the drooling emoji for further emphasis.

In order to avoid the language barrier, many of her followers used emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart emoji. However, considering the content, the peach was also often used, as was the kissing one.

Laura often posts swimwear snaps on her social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showed off her trim form while wearing a tiny orange bikini. Sharing the spotlight with fellow Instagram sensation Daniela Medina, the pair danced around in their bathing suits, much to the delight of their fans.